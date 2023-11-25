Chicago Bears injury report: RB D’Onta Foreman listed as doubtful for Monday’s game

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman gets loose before their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman is officially listed as doubtful for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Foreman is dealing with an ankle and shin injury he suffered last week against the Detroit Lions.

Foreman was a limited participant during practice on Friday and Saturday.

Starting running back Khalil Herbert returned last week and handled much of the running back duties after Foreman exited the game in the second half. If Foreman doesn’t play Monday, Herbert could see a similarly heavy role against the Vikings.

Additionally, linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) has been ruled out. Offensive tackle Larry Borom (illness) is listed as doubtful. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) was a new addition tot he injury report Saturday. Stevenson was limited in practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder) and center Lucas Patrick (back) were both full participants on Saturday and do not hold any injury designations ahead of the game.