Chicago Bears injury report: Running back D’Onta Foreman listed as limited Friday

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman gets outside of the Las Vegas Raiders defense on Oct. 22 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears running back D’Onta Foreman tried to give it a go during practice on Friday at Halas Hall, but he left the practice field early with the team trainer.

During the portion of practice that was open to members of the media, Foreman tested out his ankle, which he injured last week against Detroit. He was spotted leaving the practice field to head back to the team’s locker room. Foreman was officially listed as limited on the team’s injury report.

During Sunday’s loss against the Lions, Foreman injured his ankle and did not return to the game. Running backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson handled much of the load in the second half. Foreman had played a significant role in the previous five games when Herbert was out with an ankle injury of his own.

On Friday, center Lucas Patrick (back) returned to practice after not participating on Thursday. Patrick injured his back last week against Detroit and sat out the second half of the game. Backup center Dan Feeney handled snaps in his place.

Patrick was listed as a full participant on Friday, as was fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder).

Offensive tackle Larry Borom (illness), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) did not practice Friday.