Will Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields be ready to play Thursday vs. Carolina Panthers?

LAKE FOREST – The Bears are keeping their quarterback plans closely guarded this week. Who will start Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers?

Justin Fields or Tyson Bagent?

It could come down to how Fields’ injured right thumb feels in practice Wednesday and during pregame warm ups on Thursday. Fields returned to practice Friday at Halas Hall, throwing a football for the first time in 19 days. Even so, Fields sat out Sunday’s game against New Orleans, which the Saints won, 24-17.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that if Fields is cleared by the team’s medical staff, he will play. The problem facing Fields now is if his grip strength can return to something close to normal.

Fields dislocated his right thumb (his throwing hand) in an Oct. 15 game against the Vikings. The training staff popped his thumb back into place, but Fields said his thumb swelled up after that. After popping the thumb back into place, it typically takes a few weeks for grip strength to return to normal.

During practice on Friday, Fields wore a glove on his throwing hand. With a quick turnaround before a Thursday game this week, the Bears don’t have a real practice until Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday were walkthroughs.

Fields was officially listed as a limited participant Monday and Tuesday.

Is one true practice enough for the Bears to feel comfortable moving ahead with Fields at quarterback on Thursday? It’s particularly relevant because the Bears have a nine-day layoff following the Thursday game. They next play on Nov. 19 in Detroit.

The Bears should be looking at this game against a 1-7 Panthers team and see an opportunity to pick up a win. Eberflus, who is 5-21 since taking over as head coach, probably isn’t in a place where he can be passing up winnable games in the name of extra rest. The Bears might take an 80% healthy Fields over a backup.

In Fields’ place, Bagent has started the past three games. The Bears are 1-2 in those three games. This stretch started off on a positive note with a win over the Raiders. On Sunday against New Orleans, however, Bagent threw three interceptions and fumbled once.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins said the preparation this week is all about getting familiar with both quarterbacks. The offensive line has had to rotate players frequently this season due to injuries. It’s not all that different from preparing for two different QBs.

“Even with the O-line, when we do rotations, it’s just getting used to who’s back there and understanding what quarterback’s cadence is coming into it,” Jenkins said. “You’ve got to understand how he’s going to deliver the plays.”

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the Bears feel as if their game preparation doesn’t have to change much with either quarterback.

“It’s not going to feel like it’s a different game plan, by any means, if we go one direction or the other,” Getsy said.

Getsy said the Bears are always evaluating what their players can and can’t handle. If there’s any aspect of the game that Fields’ thumb isn’t ready for, the team will plan for that.

“With anybody that’s in a situation that they’re not able to do something, that happens in the middle of games, that happens in your preparation,” Getsy said. “You’re obviously going to take those things into consideration no matter whether that happens during the game or in your week leading up to it.”

Before the injury, Fields was coming off two of his best games. He threw eight combined touchdowns between an Oct. 1 loss to the Broncos and an Oct. 5 win over the Commanders. He was off to a slower start against Minnesota on Oct. 15 before injuring his thumb just after halftime.

Wednesday should shine more light on the situation, but it’s entirely possible the Bears don’t name a starter in order to keep the Panthers guessing.