Chicago Bears injury report: Secondary remains banged up

LAKE FOREST – For the second consecutive day, Bears safety Eddie Jackson (foot), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) all sat out practice Thursday at Halas Hall.

If all three are unable to play Sunday against Denver, the Bears could be down to just two of their five regular starters in the secondary. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson could find themselves playing with a mishmash of fellow defensive backs.

Jackson has been out since injuring his foot on Sept. 17 against Tampa Bay. He did not go on injured reserve, which was a good sign, but he has not practiced since the injury.

Blackwell has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks, although he did play last week against Kansas City. Johnson injured his hamstring in Kansas City.

The Bears have already been without nickel corner Kyler Gordon, who broke his hand and is on injured reserve. Gordon must miss at least two more games before he can return.

If Jackson, Johnson and Blackwell are unable to play Sunday against the Broncos, the Bears could be looking at a secondary that includes backups Elijah Hicks at safety, Jaylon Jones or Terell Smith at outside corner and Greg Stroman Jr. at the nickel corner.

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis also sat out practice Thursday for an extra day of rest. Running back Travis Homer (ankle) was a limited participant.

Nate Davis’ status: On offense, meanwhile, right guard Nate Davis is slowly working his way back to full speed. Davis was a full participant in practice Thursday and could be trending toward playing this weekend.

Davis has been away from the team periodically as he dealt with the death of a family member, according to reports. He returned last week, but still missed significant practice time. Against Kansas City, Davis dressed for the game but did not play.

So far this week, he has been back at practice. If Davis is up to speed, he likely could be the starting right guard.

“He had a really good day [Wednesday], and it seemed like he’s ready to roll,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said.

Second-year pro Ja’Tyre Carter has been filling in for Davis at right guard over the past two games. The Bears selected Carter with a seventh-round draft pick in 2022.

“Talk about a really cool improvement from one year to the next as far as assignments and physicality and all of that stuff,” Getsy said. “Ja’Tyre has all of the athleticism in the world to do it, and it was really cool to be able to see him go out there and show some real improvement in the physicality part of it.”