Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams remains absent for personal reason

LAKE FOREST – Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams remains away from the team due to a personal reason. On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus said he did not have any update on Williams, who has been away from the team for about a week.

Asked if Williams remains the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Eberflus said: “Like I said, I don’t have any update right now.”

Asked if he had spoken with Williams, Eberflus again said: “I don’t have any update.”

Eberflus called the plays for the defense in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said that if Williams does not return this week, he will once again call the defense this week against Kansas City.

Since becoming the head coach last year, Eberflus has declined to share almost any injury information during his media sessions. That has extended to player and coach absences for personal reasons. But declining to answer if Williams still has a job is a curious choice.

One of the first moves Eberflus made as head coach was to hire Williams as his defensive coordinator in early 2022. Williams had previously coached underneath Eberflus, then the defensive coordinator, with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2021. Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive backs coach during that time.

With the experience that we have on defense, I don’t think that’s an issue.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

Eberflus said he is not worried if Williams remains away from the team.

“With the experience that we have on defense, I don’t think that’s an issue,” Eberflus said.