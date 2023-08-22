Bears gain, lose offensive linemen: Chicago Bears training camp report for Aug. 21

LAKE FOREST – The Bears offensive line continued shuffling as a couple players returned while another was absent during Monday’s practice.

The Bears practiced for the first time since Saturday’s road loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Monday’s practice was not padded and the team will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before ending the preseason against the Bills at Soldier Field.

O-line addition, subtraction: Offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair both returned to practice Monday after missing some time. Patrick came back for the first time since the beginning of August while Whitehair came back to practice after suffering an injury last Thursday during a joint practice with the Colts.

The Bears were without Teven Jenkins, who reportedly suffered a leg injury that could keep him out for some time.

Running back Khalil Herbert got a chance to talk with Jenkins and said the lineman is encouraged about getting back to the field.

“He’s good,” Herbert said. “He’s just really keeping his head up and trying to get back.”

Moore returning punts: DJ Moore spent part of practice working on punt returning, something special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said wasn’t new.

Hightower said Moore has spent time over the offseason working on punt returning and also mentioned Moore wouldn’t be back there if the coach didn’t have permission to use the No. 1 wide receiver as a punt returner. Although Moore isn’t a leading candidate to be the team’s top punt returner, he’s taking repetitions to be ready just in case.

“Anybody that has a helmet on that can do it is an option,” Hightower said.

Taking attendance: The defensive absences continued Monday with safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, Dylan Cole and DaMarquis Gates and defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker all out.

On the offensive side, wide receivers Chase Claypool, Joe Reed and Dante Pettis and running back Trestan Ebner all missed practice as well.

Transactions: The Bears placed safety Adrian Colbert on injured reserve and waived tight end Jared Pinkney with an injured designation. Pinkney could revert to injured reserve if no team claims him the following day.