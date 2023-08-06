More defensive injuries: Chicago Bears training camp report for Aug. 6

CHICAGO – The list of injured defensive starters for the Bears continued to grow Sunday as the team traveled to Soldier Field to practice in front of fans for Family Fest.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said none of the injuries were long-term concerns.

Here’s the latest form practice Sunday.

Some defensive injury concerns: Cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker Dylan Cole sat out Sunday’s practice, becoming the latest defensive players to miss practice time because of injury. Safety Jaquan Brisker, linebackers Treamine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn and defensive end DeMarcus Walker also missed practice again.

Edmunds, who signed a four-year, $72 millions contract over the offseason, missed his third straight practice while Brisker missed his second straight practice. Eberflus wouldn’t specify what the injuries are but called them day-to-day.

Newly-signed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was not present Sunday and is expected to join the team Tuesday.

Although Eberflus isn’t concerned about the severity of the different injuries, he is starting to be concerned that starters are losing valuable time to become familiar with each other. The team plays its first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Soldier Field.

“That is a concern,” Eberflus said. “When you miss practice, you can’t get better. Those guys are injured and we’re working them back.”

Offense showing growth: The Bears offense had one of its better practices in front of fans Tuesday.

Quarterback Justin Fields completed two touchdown passes to DJ Moore to cap off drives. The first touchdown to Moore was a short pass from the 14-yard line that Moore maneuvered by defenders to score while the second was a tight pass to Moore at the back of the end zone from about the 10.

Fields also threw a touchdown to Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet each during red zone drills. He hit Kmet on a 12-yard pass completion near the goal line and completed an eight-yard pass to Claypool in the end zone.

The Bears first-team offense converted on all three of its drives in the red zone.

Injury updates: Starting right guard Nate Davis missed another day of practice. Davis signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the team over the offseason and hasn’t practiced since Tuesday.

Wide receivers Dante Pettis and Joe Reed and newly-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis also didn’t practice Sunday.