DJ Moore battles Jaylon Johnson: Chicago Bears training camp report for July 28

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force. The Bears held their third practice of training camp Friday morning at Halas Hall.

The players won’t start wearing pads until next week, but the team is back out on the practice field in the beginning stages of camp.

JJ vs. DJ: Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and receiver DJ Moore had a pair of really good battles during one-on-one drills Friday. Moore made a nice cut inside and caught a contested pass over the middle on their first rep.

Later, Johnson returned the favor, making a leaping pass break up as Moore cut outside toward the sideline.

“I like it because I’m competitive and I like to think he’s one of the better receivers in the league,” Johnson said. “Just being able to go against a guy of that caliber each and every day. I try to get that matchup as much as I can.”

The No. 1 receiver and the No. 1 cornerback are likely to continue having intense battles throughout training camp.

Edwards picks off Fields: Friday was a relatively tame practice. The Bears worked on installing their schemes and much of practice was run at half speed.

“Just a ramp-up period,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “Trying not to go a million miles an hour, which we do like to do – day one, day two, day three ramp-up period. A big thing of the NFL, big thing of the Bears here at Halas Hall, is player safety. So we’re looking at the long-range plan in terms of keeping our guys healthy.”

When they did go 11-on-11, the most notable play came when quarterback Justin Fields was forced to scramble inside the pocket and look for space. He changed his arm angle in an attempt to throw a pass over the middle of the field, but linebacker T.J. Edwards stepped in and intercepted the pass with an outstretched arm.

“He caught a one-handed pick today,” safety Jaquan Brisker said of Edwards. “T.J., his leadership and his smarts are just different.”

Don’t read into it: Rookie fifth-round draft pick Terell Smith saw some action with the first-team defense, splitting reps with second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson.

Williams said not to pay much attention to who is playing where yet. The Bears have rotated players in and out quite a bit over the first few practices.

“Don’t read anything into who goes in first, second or third,” Williams said. “It’s a rep plan, not a game plan. The lineups will change daily. They’ll change by period.”