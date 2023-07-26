Chicago Bears release German lineman Lorenz Metz, sign Aviante Collins

LAKE FOREST – The Bears released German offensive lineman Lorenz Metz on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, they signed offensive tackle Aviante Collins.

Metz, who measures in at 6-foot-9, 316 pounds, didn’t play American football until he was 17. He learned the game in Europe and was spotted by a coach who thought he had the potential to play college football in America. He later committed to play for the Cincinnati Bearcats. In college, he started eight games for the Bearcats team that reached the College Football Playoff in 2021.

The Bears signed Metz as an undrafted free agent following the draft in April. He went through the spring practice session with the Bears.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Metz to make the Bears’ roster. His size was his biggest advantage, but compared to some of his peers his game was still raw.

“What I try to do is just have no regrets,” Metz told Shaw Local in the spring. “Leave it all out there and if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I know I did my best and I know I gave it my all.”

Collins, 30, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. He spent the past two seasons in Dallas, appearing in two games. In total, Collins has appeared in seven games over the course of his NFL career.