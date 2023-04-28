Shaw Local draft central: Live updates from day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

The biggest weekend of the Bears’ offseason is here. The 2023 NFL Draft began Thursday with the first round, and continues Friday with rounds two and three.

For Bears general manager Ryan Poles, the 2023 draft will be a monumental one. He began the offseason holding the No. 1 overall draft pick, which he has since traded to the Carolina Panthers in a swap that netted the Bears a handful of draft picks (notably the No. 9 overall pick) and former Panthers star receiver DJ Moore.

The Bears drafted Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick Thursday, after trading back one spot with Philadelphia. Now, the Bears enter Friday holding three picks in the second and third rounds, plus six more picks on Saturday.

Stay here all night long once the draft begins for live updates throughout the night. Senior Bears Analyst for Shaw Local Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be reporting from Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

[ How the Chicago Bears narrowed in on Darnell Wright as their top draft pick ]

Bears select Florida DT Gervon Dexter Sr. at No. 53 overall

With the 53rd overall pick in the draft, the Bears have selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. Drafting a defensive tackle fills a big need for the Bears.

Dexter is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle who started two seasons for the Gators. He had 55 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks for the Gators as a junior last season. Dexter is a 21-year-old Florida native.

As a youngster growing up, Dexter gave up football in middle school to focus on basketball. He returned to football as a junior in high school.

Pass rushers flying off the board

The Bears have a strong need for a pass rusher. But with their first pick Friday coming at No. 53, they may have to sit back and watch as other teams take top pass rushers off the draft board.

Seattle took Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall with the No. 37 overall pick. Later, New Orleans took Notre Dame pass rusher Isaiah Foskey at No. 40 overall. Moments after that, Arizona drafted LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari.

The Bears don’t necessarily have to take a pass rusher with the 53rd pick, but they will likely look to target one at some point during Friday’s second and third rounds.

Titans trade up for QB Will Levis

The Steelers kicked off the evening by drafting cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whose father Joey Porter was a Pro Bowl corner and won a Super Bowl for the Steelers.

Moments later, the Cardinals traded the No. 33 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans moved up in order to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Levis’ long headache is now over after he slid out of the first round Thursday. Levis was present in Kansas City for the first round Thursday, but never heard his name called.

Day 2 is underway

Day two of the draft is about to get underway from Kansas City. The Bears hold three total picks Friday. They have two second-round picks (No. 53 and No. 61), plus a third-round pick (No. 64).

The Steelers will kick off the night with the No. 32 overall pick, which once belonged to the Bears. The Bears traded the pick for receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline last fall.

Kicking off Day 2 with Round 2! Who's coming off the board first?



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft -- 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/9wB5r36Nrh — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

First round is in the books

The first round is in the books. The Bears came away with a new right tackle in Tennessee’s Darnell Wright. The Texans surprised everyone by trading up and picking back-to-back at No. 2 and No. 3 overall, grabbing QB C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson. The Eagles added two promising young defenders to their already stacked defense with defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 and pass rusher Nolan Smith at No. 30.

In the NFC North, the Lions took running back Jahmyr Gibbs at 12th overall and linebacker Jack Campbell at 18th, while the Vikings grabbed receiver Jordan Addison at 23rd and the Packers selected pass rusher Lukas Van Ness at 13th.

Friday’s second round begins at 6 p.m. Check back for more updates Friday evening.

Best pick of Round 1? 🤔



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft continues tomorrow at 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/f27g8rJSXo — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

Lions surprise everyone with a running back

After trading out of their top pick, the Lions held three picks in the top 34. They surprised everyone by using the 12th overall pick on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs was widely expected to be the second running back off the board after Texas’ Bijan Robinson, but the expectation seemed to be that Gibbs would be a second-round pick.

Instead, the Lions swooped in and drafted Gibbs just a few weeks after they handed former Bears running back David Montgomery a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency.

The Lions later used the No. 18 pick on Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, the first linebacker drafted this year. Campbell was also not expected to go until late in the first round or sometime in the second round.

Bears draft offensive tackle Darnell Wright with No. 10 overall pick

After trading back with the Eagles from No. 9 to No. 10, the Bears drafted Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

Wright was an All-SEC right tackle last season for the Vols. He has experience at both right and left tackle in college. Wright measures in at 6-foot-5, 333 pounds.

Taking a right tackle fills a huge need for general manager Ryan Poles’ team. Wright could start right away at right tackle and Braxton Jones, who made the All-Rookie team last season, can remain at left tackle.

The Bears passed on Northwestern lineman Peter Skoronski, who was still available.

Bears trade No. 9 pick to Eagles, move back one spot

The Bears have reportedly traded the No. 9 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Eagles used the No. 9 overall pick on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The Bears moved back one spot, adding additional future draft capital in the process.

The Bears have traded pick 9 to the Eagles for pick 10 and a 4th round pick in 2024, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023

Seahawks draft Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at No. 5

The Seahawks selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick. Witherspoon became the first Illini drafted in the top 10 since 1996. In 1996, former Illinois linebacker Kevin Hardy and defensive end Simeon Rice went back-to-back at No. 2 and No. 3 overall.

Witherspoon, a Florida native, could be a good fit for Pete Carroll’s defense. He’s also the first Illini taken in the first round since 2012.

Colts take Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 4

The Colts drafted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. Richardson became the third quarterback taken in the first four picks. Richardson is an athletic freak, but he doesn’t have as many college starts as some of his peers.

Texans take Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, then trade up for Will Anderson

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Houston Texans found their quarterback of the future, selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud was widely believed to be one of the top QB’s in this year’s draft.

In recent days, discussion picked up that the Texans might pass on a QB and take the first defender. In the end, it appears GM Nick Caserio always had his sights set on a quarterback.

Or, better yet, he wanted both.

Moments later, Caserio and the Texans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 overall pick. Houston used the third pick to take Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

The Texans traded the No. 12 overall pick, the No. 33 overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to Arizona in return for the No. 3 overall pick and the No. 105 overall pick. The Texans had two first-round picks in 2024, so they will still have at least one first-round pick next year.

Cardinals get:

12

33

1st in 2024

3rd in 2024



Texans get:

3

105 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with 1st pick

More than a month after trading with the Bears to move up to No. 1 overall, the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the draft’s first pick.

Young did incredible things on the football field for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons, but faced questions about his height and weight (he measured in at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds at the combine). The Panthers, with a new head coach in Frank Reich, have their quarterback of the future.

How can I watch the draft?

This year’s draft takes place in Kansas City, Missouri. About two dozen of the top prospects will be on hand to walk across the stage when they hear their names during Thursday’s first round. All three days of the draft will be broadcast on both the NFL Network and ESPN.

Thursday: 7 p.m., Round 1

Friday: 6 p.m., Rounds 2-3

Saturday: 11 a.m., Rounds 4-7

When do the Bears pick?

Thanks to a 3-14 record last season, worst in the NFL, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall draft pick. But with Justin Fields firmly in place as the starting quarterback in 2023, other teams were eager to see if the Bears were willing to part with the top pick.

Poles traded the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina in exchange for Moore, the ninth overall pick, the 61st pick, Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024 and their second-round pick in 2025.

After the dust settled, the Bears were left with 10 total picks in the 2023 draft. Here are all the Bears’ picks entering Thursday:

First round: No. 9 overall

Second round: No. 53 overall (traded from Baltimore)

Second round: No. 61 overall (traded from Carolina)

Third round: No. 64 overall

Fourth round: No. 103 overall

Fourth round: No. 133 overall (traded from Philadelphia)

Fifth round: No. 136 overall

Fifth round: No. 148 overall (traded from New England through Baltimore)

Seventh round: No. 218 overall

Seventh round: No. 258 (compensatory pick)

What to expect from Poles and the Bears?

With a roster full of holes, few positions are out of the question for the Bears at No. 9 overall. The only shock would be if they were to draft a quarterback. In trading away the No. 1 pick, they essentially endorsed Fields for at least one more season. With two first-round picks a year from now in 2024, Poles has the draft capital to address the quarterback position if he feels that Fields isn’t working out.

Now, though, any number of positions could be in play. They could be particularly interested in a defensive lineman or an offensive tackle. The Bears recorded a league-worst 20 sacks defensively in 2022, and a pass rusher or defensive tackle could help there. They also have a gaping hole in the starting lineup at right tackle.

Poles did not speak with members of the media prior to the draft, but his top deputy – assistant general manager Ian Cunningham – did.

“I think that’s what we always do is try to take that best player available approach,” Cunningham said. “I think the whole ‘needs’ thing kind of – it’s funny, Ryan and I were having this conversation earlier, those needs kind of get ironed out with the whole process, but ultimately, it’s the best player available.”

The question is how rigid Poles and Cunningham will be with that motto. They appeared to stick with the “best player available” mantra a year ago when they took two defensive backs with their top two picks.

But would best player available include a running back, such as Texas stud Bijan Robinson? How about controversial Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter?

Cunningham was noncommittal on Carter, other than to say one-on-one time visiting with him was valuable. As for taking a running back in the top 10, Cunningham said, “Yeah, I think it’s worth it.” At the same time, Cunningham comes from an Eagles organization that hasn’t drafted a running back in the first round in 37 years.

Further down the draft order, the Bears have three valuable picks at Nos. 53, 61 and 64. Those remain prime spots to pick up starting-caliber players. The Bears know how huge this draft is.

“I kind of look at it as pressures of privilege,” Cunningham said. “At least for us, you just kind of look at it as this is a draft we’re excited about and you just try and keep yourself in the moment.”

Who are the top prospects?

All eyes are on the quarterbacks. The Panthers are expected to draft a QB with the No. 1 overall pick, and several more QBs could go in the top 10. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are expected to be in the mix.

But the draft is about so much more than quarterbacks. The Bears were the worst team in the NFL last season, despite whatever promise Fields showcased. They have to improve at nearly every position. With several quarterbacks expected to be drafted in the top 10, some talented players at other positions could fall to the Bears at No. 9.

Shaw Local has put together prospect breakdowns for every position, looking at players available on all three days of the draft. Check them out below:

Quarterback | running back | wide receiver | tight end | offensive tackle | interior offensive linemen | defensive tackle | edge rushers | linebackers | cornerbacks | safeties

Prediction time

Nobody knows what’s going to happen, but that didn’t stop the Shaw Local team from trying. Senior Bears Analyst for Shaw Local Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond have both been trying to predict what will happen in the first round. Below are their latest mock drafts.

I’m still watching more tape and making more phone calls, but based on what I’ve learned to date, here is my second crack at a mock draft.https://t.co/J4cap9Vgir — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) April 21, 2023

According to Arkush, this draft is all about taking the best player available. Here’s a look at Arkush’s keys to the 2023 draft for the Bears. Additionally, Arkush wrote up his top 10 prospects regardless of position. Read that breakdown here.

The draft is seven rounds long. While the first round draws the most attention, the Bears have picks throughout the remaining rounds and those are equally important in many ways.

Notably, the Bears have two picks near the end of the second round, along with the first selection of the third round. Here’s 10 players the Bears could consider with those three day-two picks.