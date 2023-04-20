Shaw Local’s 2023 NFL draft preview: Defensive tackles

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is one of the biggest unknowns heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Following his involvement in a car crash that killed a teammate and a Georgia staff member, will questions about his maturity scare NFL teams away? Or will he still be a top pick?

That’s what teams like the Bears, who hold the No. 9 pick, have to figure out.

Beyond Carter, there are numerous quality defensive tackles in the draft. Here’s a look at this year’s group.

[ Report: Georgia DT Jalen Carter visited with Chicago Bears ]

Day 1 prospects

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Carter (6-3, 314) is almost universally considered the top defensive tackle in the draft and one of the best in recent years. There’s no question he’s a dominant force on the football field. The concern is about his off-the-field issues, which have legally been resolved, but which still raise red flags. Is he worth taking the risk? That’s what NFL teams have to decide. Despite the questions, he remains likely to be a top 10 pick.

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Kancey (6-1, 281) is an undersized, but explosive defensive tackle, who became a unanimous All-American last season. He follows in the footsteps of another undersized Pitt defensive tackle – 2014 first-round pick Aaron Donald. Kancey had 14.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. He might struggle in run defense against NFL competition, but he’s quick enough to find gaps when rushing the passer. He should become a starting 3-technique in the NFL.

Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee (6-5, 298) was the top recruit in the nation in 2020 and a freshman All-American that fall, but injuries (including an ACL tear in 2021 and a kidney infection last season) limited him to 14 games over the next two seasons. He played the 3-technique for Clemson, while also contributing in other areas. He’s an instinctive player who has great size and quickness. His college stats don’t jump off the page (nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 26 games), but he missed so much time over the past two seasons.

Day 2 prospects

Mazi Smith, Michigan

Smith (6-3, 323) qualifies as an athletic freak. He has incredible physical and athletic abilities for someone as big as he is. He’s a space eater who played nose tackle for Michigan. He could be a dominant force against the run, although he didn’t produce much behind the line of scrimmage (0.5 sacks and six tackles for loss in 35 games). He’s likely a second-round pick.

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Benton (6-4, 309) was generally solid for the Badgers on the interior, but he will need to be more consistent at the next level. He’s a touch tall for the position and that hurts his pad level at times. He is big and strong, but lacks quickness at times. Benton had 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season and was a team captain.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Adebawore (6-2, 282) is another athletic freak. At the combine, he became the first 280-pound player to run a sub-4.5 in the 40. He’s explosive from the snap and moves incredibly quickly for his size. He played on the edge in college, but isn’t quite tall enough or long enough to be an NFL edge rusher. If he adds a little more weight, he could find a place as a defensive tackle.

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Ika (6-3, 335) is a space eater who plays with power. He will perform well against the run, but might not be on the field for many passing downs. He didn’t have any sacks in 2022 (in 12 games) after totaling 4.5 the season prior. He moves well for his size and has the tools that NFL teams are looking for, he just hasn’t put it all together on the field yet.

Day 3 prospects

Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Dexter (6-6, 310) still has room to add muscle to his tall frame. He focused on basketball until his junior year of high school. As a result, he’s a highly coordinated athlete who is brimming with potential as a pass rusher thanks to that length. He started for two seasons at Florida, but didn’t often find himself in the backfield (4.5 sacks in 38 games).

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Pickens (6-4, 291) is a big, athletic and long interior defender. He has great quickness to shoot through gaps at the snap and often wins with his first step. He was a second-team All-SEC performer last year, totaling 42 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Gamecocks. He will find a place on an NFL roster and could develop into a starter.

Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Turner (6-2, 293) is a little bit undersized, but that has never stopped him before. He’s one of the best stories of this draft. He walked on at Richmond and planned to give football one more year. Within a year, he earned a scholarship. In 2022, he transferred to Wake Forest and was a rotational tackle, appearing in 13 games but never starting. He had 38 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles last season.

Additional Day 3 options: Jaquelin Roy, LSU; Cameron Young, Mississippi State; Moro Ojomo, Texas.

Best fits for the Bears

The Bears might not have a chance to draft Carter. It remains possible that he will be gone by the time the No. 9 pick arrives. But, if he’s not, would Ryan Poles look beyond the off-the-field concerns and draft a highly talented player at a position of need?

Even if Poles passes on Carter, the Bears will likely prioritize defensive tackle high in this draft. Any of the day two or three players who project as 3-technique tackles could be on their board. Benton or Adebawore could fit that mold.