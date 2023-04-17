Chicago Bears re-sign WR Dante Pettis to 1-year deal

The Bears re-signed wide receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pettis, 27, will return for his second season with the Bears.

The five-year NFL veteran caught 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns last season. He was, notably, on the receiving end of Justin Fields’ ridiculous 51-yard touchdown pass in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Fields dodged defenders left and right, escaped the pocket and found Pettis wide open down field.

In addition to catching passes, Pettis served as the Bears’ punt return man for much of last season. He averaged 9.1 yards per return on 18 punt returns.

Prior to joining the Bears as a free agent a year ago, Pettis played with the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants. The 49ers drafted him with a second-round pick in 2018 out of Washington.

Pettis will rejoin a Bears receiving group that now includes star receiver DJ Moore, who the Bears acquired in the trade with Carolina for the No. 1 overall draft pick. Receivers Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. all return as well.