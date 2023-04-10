Shaw Local’s 2023 NFL draft preview: Wide receivers

The 2023 draft isn’t as top heavy in wide receiver talent as the previous two drafts were. A year ago, six receivers went in the first round. The year before that, Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith were all top 10 picks.

While this year’s draft isn’t as top heavy, there are still quality receivers to be found throughout the three-day draft. Here are some of the top prospects to watch at the receiver position.

Day 1 prospects

Jordan Addison, USC

Addison (5-11, 173) doesn’t have great size, and some teams will worry about his durability. Even so, he found ways to produce big numbers, especially at Pitt in 2021 with Kenny Pickett at QB. Addison totaled 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns that year. He doesn’t have elite speed from a measurable perspective, but he plays fast and can create space.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Smith-Njigba (6-1, 196) appeared in only three games last season due to injuries. It was a disappointing season after he totaled 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. He will give somebody a reliable slot receiver who can make contested catches in the middle of defenses. He has a good understanding of defenses and where to find soft spots in zones.

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Johnston (6-3, 208) has huge size and ridiculously long arms (33 5/8 inches). At the combine, he recorded a 40.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 2-inch long jump. His combination of size and athleticism is impressive and could make him the top receiver in the eyes of some teams. It helped him total 1,069 yards and six touchdowns last season during TCU’s run to the national championship game.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Flowers (5-9, 182) is a smaller target, but he put up 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, despite playing for a three-win Boston College team. His best fit might be as a slot receiver. He has small hands and short arms, which limits his catch radius some, but he will make some impressive grabs and he’s really tough to bring down after the catch. He is extremely fast with the ball in his hands.

Day 2 prospects

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Hyatt (6-0, 176) could go in the first round. He had to put in his time, waiting behind veteran teammates before his breakout season in 2022. He finished with 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns for a dynamic Vols offense last year. He’s a bit lean for his height, but he has great pure speed and is one of the top deep threats in the draft.

Josh Downs, North Carolina

At 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, Downs is another smaller receiver who played in the slot during college. He was extremely effective, totaling more than 1,000 yards in both 2021 and 2022 with two different quarterbacks. He’s a quick athlete who shows surprising toughness for a player his size. He also returned punts for the Tar Heels.

Rashee Rice, SMU

Rice (6-1, 204) put together a dominant performance with 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season. He made some impressive contested catches throughout the season. Rice is quite adept at going up and grabbing jump balls. That was a huge part of his game in college, but he’ll have to do more than that in the NFL.

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Tillman (6-3, 213) has the size that many of this year’s top wide receivers don’t. He has good athleticism for his size. His long arms helped him make contested catches and he was a threat on deep balls. He spent his first three years stuck on the bench before breaking out for a 1,000-yard season in 2021. A high ankle sprain limited him to only six games last season.

Day 3 prospects

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Mims (5-11, 183) is all about speed. He averaged 19.5 yards per reception for his entire college career. His deep-play ability is absolutely what stands out. Teams that need someone to take the top off defenses will take a hard look at Mims. That speed is also dangerous after the catch and as a punt returner.

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Scott (5-10, 177) is another speedster who was a track star in high school. Like Mims, he can take the top off defenses. He averaged 16.5 yards per reception over three seasons at Cincinnati, totaling 899 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s a good athlete who can accelerate quickly and who can pick up yards after the catch. Physical coverage will challenge him.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Reed (5-11, 187) played high school ball at Metea Valley and Naperville Central. He started his college career at Western Michigan before transferring to the Spartans. He has a really good feel for the receiver position and great ball skills. Reed does a great job selling fakes during his routes and confusing defensive backs. He’s highly effective on fade routes. He scored three punt return touchdowns in college.

Additional Day 3 options: A.T. Perry, Wake Forest; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss; Tank Dell, Houston.

Best fits for the Bears

After adding receiver DJ Moore in the blockbuster trade for the No. 1 overall pick, it’s harder to know where the Bears will prioritize the receiver position. It feels unlikely that they would take a receiver at No. 9 overall, but a day two receiver wouldn’t be a surprise.

They could look at one of the speedsters on day three such as Mims or Scott. Those two could be highly effective with the Bears’ play-action looks with Justin Fields. That might feel like a re-do on the Velus Jones Jr. pick from a year ago, but at this point they might want a re-do on that 2022 third-round pick.