Chicago Bears sign DL Rasheem Green to 1-year contract

The Bears signed defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year contract Thursday. The signing was reported first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and later confirmed by the Bears.

The 25-year-old lineman is a five-year NFL veteran who has primarily served as a pass rusher. He has recorded 17 sacks over his career, playing his first four seasons in Seattle and last season with Houston.

The former third-round draft pick of the Seahawks had 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and eight QB hits for the Texans in 2022, appearing in 16 games. The 2021 season with Seattle was his lone season as a consistent starter. Green recorded 6.5 sacks and 48 combined tackles in 16 starts that year.

The Bears had a league-worst 20 sacks in 2022. So far, the Bears have added versatile lineman DeMarcus Walker and defensive tackle Andrew Billings via free agency. They are likely to add more defensive line help during the draft later this month.