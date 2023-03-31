Chicago Bears sign backup QB Nathan Peterman to 1-year contract

Quarterback Nathan Peterman will return to the Bears for another season. Peterman signed a one-year deal with the Bears, the team announced Friday.

The 28-year-old quarterback will enter his seventh season in the NFL in 2023, and his second with the Bears. A year ago, he signed with the Bears as a reserve quarterback behind starter Justin Fields. Peterman appeared in three games last season, making one start. He threw for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while completing 14-of-25 passes. Peterman has appeared in 13 total NFL games, making five career starts.

The Bears made a change in their quarterback room this spring. They signed veteran backup P.J. Walker and released last year’s primary backup, Trevor Siemian. Walker went 2-3 last season as a starter with the Carolina Panthers and kept Carolina competitive even after the organization fired its head coach and shook things up at the QB position.

Siemian had been under contract for one more season, but the Bears elected to cut him after signing Walker. Siemian appeared in only two games for the Bears, making one start.

Last year, Peterman was the third-string QB behind both Fields and Siemian. He could possibly remain the third option in 2023, behind Fields and Walker.