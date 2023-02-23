Chicago Bears award Ed Block Courage Award to safety Eddie Jackson

Bears safety Eddie Jackson will receive the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award next month. The award is presented to one player on all 32 NFL teams who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

The award is voted on by the players. The recipient is someone who served as an inspiration in the locker room, who showed professionalism and dedication and who is considered a community role model. Jackson will receive the award during a March 14 banquet.

The 29-year-old was having a resurgent season in 2022 before a foot injury ended his season in Week 12. He had 80 combined tackles, four interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles in 12 games. He led all NFC free safeties in Pro Bowl voting at the time of his injury. Jackson was also a team captain and a leader in the locker room. With a team full of young players, he was one of the few key returning veterans.

The award is named after longtime Baltimore Colts athletic trainer Ed Block, who was a pioneer in the athletic training field. Block and his wife dedicated their lives to helping children in distress as foster parents and advisers.