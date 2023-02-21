Bears

Chicago Bears officially release DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad pressure San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance during their game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Bears have officially released defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, the team announced Tuesday. Muhammad was one of the few free agents to sign a multi-year deal with the Bears a year ago.

Now, just one year into Muhammad’s two-year, $8 million contract, the Bears are cutting him loose. In doing so, they will save nearly $4 million against the salary cap in 2023.

The 27-year-old Muhammad had just one sack in 16 games last season. He totaled 29 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Muhammad had previously played for Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis when Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Colts. He was one of several Colts players and coaches who Eberflus brought with him to Chicago.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles was conservative with his free agent spending in 2022. But he has set himself up well with a league-leading $94 million in cap space heading into 2023. Cutting Muhammad will bring that total over $98 million.

For Muhammad, the on-field results just simply weren’t there. He is the first domino to fall as Poles tries to reimagine his defensive line, which produced a league-worst 20 sacks last season.

