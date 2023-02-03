Here’s 10 players the Chicago Bears could have their eye on at this week’s Senior Bowl

The NFL offseason is unofficially kicking off this week in Mobile, Alabama, with the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and the Bears are well represented.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is serving as the head coach for the American team, while Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coaches the National team. The Bears have three additional coaches participating in the all-star game for college prospects, not to mention all the front office personnel and scouts who will be watching from the sidelines.

General manager Ryan Poles was scouting college prospects all season long, but now things really start to come into focus for a GM who holds the first overall draft pick, plus an additional eight picks in April’s draft.

Some of the top seniors throughout the country are on hand to showcase what they can do throughout the week of practice and this weekend’s game. Getsy will have a front-row seat. In addition to Getsy, Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts are all on the Senior Bowl coaching staffs.

Here’s a handful of players who the Bears could have their eye on. The Senior Bowl game is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

The Bears need lots of help on the defensive line. Benton is a potential day-two pick who could help immediately. Last season at Wisconsin, he had 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

With David Montgomery potentially testing the free agent waters, the Bears could be looking for a replacement come April. Brown rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns on 328 carries for Illinois last season and was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back.

Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Good organizations draft quarterbacks. The Eagles and Chiefs drafted Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes before they necessarily needed new QBs. The Bears could consider Duggan if he’s available on day three. He’s mobile and could develop into a quality backup for Justin Fields.

Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame

Foskey leaves Notre Dame as the program’s all-time sack leader with 26.5 career sacks. All of them came in the past three seasons, including 11 sacks in 2022. A good showing this week could keep his draft arrow pointing up. The Bears certainly need more players who can get to the QB.

Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

Speaking of edge rushers, Hall is a potential day-two pick who finished his Auburn career with 19.5 sacks. He was a team captain and one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award. He seems to have the leadership qualities and integrity to match his on-field performance.

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Hall is a bit undersized, but he makes up for it with his speed. He rushed for 346 yards and three touchdowns last season, while also throwing for more than 3,000 yards. If the Bears are looking for mobile backup quarterbacks behind Fields, Hall is another one to watch.

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Jones is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-8, 359 pounds. The Buckeyes’ right tackle has been overshadowed by potential top-10 pick Paris Johnson Jr., who manned left tackle for the Buckeyes. But his stock is on the rise after an impressive performance in one-on-one drills Tuesday.

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Georgia has produced plenty of solid NFL running backs in recent years. McIntosh could be a worth a look if David Montgomery does leave in free agency. He rushed for a team-leading 829 yards and 10 touchdowns for the national champions.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Cole Kmet isn’t going anywhere, but the Bears could use another quality tight end to serve as the No. 2. Musgrave is a potential day-two pick who is a bit of an unknown because he missed most of the 2022 season due to injury.

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Rice led FBS football in receiving yards per game with 112.9. He finished the season with 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. Rice could be available on day two of the draft.