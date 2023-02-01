Chicago Bears add Jon Hoke as cornerbacks coach

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus made several additions to his coaching staff Wednesday. Most notably, he added longtime NFL coach Jon Hoke as cornerbacks coach/passing game coordinator.

Hoke, 66, replaces James Rowe, whose official title with the Bears was defensive backs coach. Rowe left to become the secondary coach at his alma mater South Florida. Eberflus’ staff has largely remained in tact following its first year together. Rowe was the only position coach to leave for another job.

Hoke has 41 years of coaching experience, including 18 in the NFL. He most recently served as the Atlanta Falcons’ secondary coach. He previously coached Bears defensive backs from 2009-14 under head coaches Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman.

Under Hoke’s tutelage, Bears cornerbacks Charles Tillman and Tim Jennings earned a combined four Pro Bowl selections. Both earned All-Pro honors in 2012.

The Bears made several other minor additions to the staff for 2023. Zach Cable will serve as offensive quality control coach. Isaiah Harris will be the player engagement/strength and conditioning coach. Pierre Ngo will be the assistant strength and conditioning coach. Harris and Ngo both previously worked for the Bears.

Additionally, Omar Young was promoted to assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach. He was previously a quality control coach. Carla Suber was promoted to director of wellness from her previous role as team clinician. Mike Wiley Jr. was named director of mental skills/performance after previously serving as the team’s director of player development.