Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – Bears vs. Packers. Justin Fields vs. Aaron Rodgers. The rivalry resumes Sunday at Soldier Fields in Chicago.

Matt LaFleur’s Packers (4-8) will face Matt Eberflus’ Bears (3-9) in the 206th meeting between the two franchises. The good news is Rodgers and Fields will play through injuries, giving this matchup some added appeal.

Will Justin Fields play?

Fields will return to action Sunday after sitting out last week’s game against the New York Jets. Fields has been dealing with an injured left shoulder ever since taking a hard fall on Nov. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields suffered a separated shoulder with several partially torn ligaments. The Bears started backup Trevor Siemian last week against the Jets. Siemian injured his oblique prior to the Jets game and is going to have season-ending surgery.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Bears called up QB Nathan Peterman from the practice squad. The team also signed QB Tim Boyle off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad earlier this week.

Fields practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. He is active Sunday and expected to start.

Other injury updates

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker were ruled out Friday due to concussions. Backup right tackle Larry Borom (ankle/knee) was also ruled out Friday.

Inactive for the Bears is Gordon, Brisker, Borom, Boyle, cornerback Kindle Vildor, fullback Khari Blasingame and guard Ja’Tyre Carter.

Riley Reiff is active and will likely start at right tackle. Alex Leatherwood will dress and likely serve as the backup tackle.

The Bears will be incredibly thin in the secondary without Eddie Jackson, who is out for the season with a foot injury, and with Brisker, Gordon and Vildor sidelined. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is the only regular starter who will be in the lineup Sunday. DeAndre Houston-Carson and Elijah Hicks will likely start at the two safety spots. The Bears will also have Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Justin Layne, A.J. Thomas, Harrison Hand and Adrian Colbert at their disposal at defensive back.

What to expect from the Packers

Rodgers is expected to play through a thumb injury and a rib injury Sunday. He makes his first return to Soldier Fields since his infamous “I own you” celebration in October 2021.

The Packers will be without starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had an appendectomy and will not play this week.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

