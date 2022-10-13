Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – Week 6 is here. The Bears and the Commanders will kick off the week on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. from Soldier Field.

Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and the Bears will face Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz and the Commanders.

Blustery day down at field level at Soldier Field. Steady wind blowing. pic.twitter.com/qbtzi8YRof — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 13, 2022

Injury updates

Bears top cornerback Jaylon Johnson will make his return to the field Thursday. Johnson has missed three games with a quad injury that he suffered in practice prior to Week 3.

The Bears announced four inactive players Thursday night: receiver N’Keal Harry, cornerback Lamar Jackson, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end Jake Tonges.

That means Harry, who came off injured reserve on Monday, will have to wait another week to make his Bears debut. Harry was close to returning and said as recently as Wednesday that he could play if needed. Harry injured his ankle during training camp and needed surgery. The injury caused him to miss about two months. He returned to practice last week.

Overall, the Bears are relatively healthy. Left guard Cody Whitehair remains on injured reserve with a knee injury. Lucas Patrick has been filling in at left guard for Whitehair, while Teven Jenkins has been playing right guard.

For Washington, rookie receiver Jahan Dotson and veteran tight end Logan Thomas are among the inactives.

What to expect from the Commanders

The key for the Bears will be creating pressure on Washington quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz has already thrown six interceptions this season and fumbled the football six times. Here are five things to watch in the game Thursday.

Is this game a must-win? Maybe, maybe not. But here’s why it feels like a must-win.

Our staff is feeling bullish on the Bears this week. Check out our staff picks here.

Catch the latest Bears Insider podcast here for your pregame listening.

Can Justin Fields have another good game?

Fields played well in the second half against Minnesota last week. But can he sustain it? That is the big question heading into this matchup.

Fields had season highs in completions and passing yards last week in Minnesota. Just don’t expect the Bears to change their game plan simply because Fields looked good last week. This offense, coordinated by Luke Getsy, will continue to try to establish the run first with running back David Montgomery.

Progress has been slow and steady for Fields under this new coaching staff, but Eberflus believes that Fields is trending in the right direction.

What did I miss this week?

It was a short week ahead of a Thursday night matchup, but here’s what else happened at Halas Hall this week.

