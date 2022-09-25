Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The Bears return to Soldier Field on Sunday with a chance to move to 2-1. Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans are in town to face the Bears in a Week 3 matchup.

Matt Eberflus and his team will look to pick up another win after falling to the Green Bay Packers last week on Sunday Night Football.

Cairo Santos wins the game on 30-yard field goal

Following Roquan Smith’s interception with just over a minute remaining, the Bears knelt out the clock to set up a short field goal for kicker Cairo Santos.

Santos nailed a 30-yard field goal to give the Bears a win, 23-20.

Smith provides huge interception

With the clock under two minutes, Roquan Smith picked off Houston quarterback Davis Mills deep in Texans territory. With the game tied, 20-20, it set up a golden opportunity for the Bears to win the game.

Texans tie it up with a field goal

The Texans evened up the game with a field goal late in the third quarter. The Bears defense came up with a stop on third down from the 3-yard line. Texans running back Dameon Pierce couldn’t find any room to run on the play. He was tackled for a loss.

The Texans tied up the game, 20-20, on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s field goal from 23 yards.

Herbert scores his 2nd touchdown of the game

Bears running back Khalil Herbert pushed his way into the end zone for his second score of the day, retaking the lead from the Texans, 20-17, with 8:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Herbert had a nice 52-yard run earlier in the possession to put the Bears’ offense in position to score. Herbert followed some really good blocking up front and flipped the field on the carry. The 52-yard run was the longest of Herbert’s career.

Texans add field goal after halftime

On the first possession after halftime, the Texans drove 54 yards on seven plays, with the help of a Bears penalty, and added a 39-yard field goal from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn. The kick extended the Houston lead, 17-13.

Cairo Santos makes 50-yard field goal

The Bears drove 50 yards on 12 plays, eating up six minutes of game time. A big gain from tight end Cole Kmet, his first catch of the season, kept the drive alive. QB Justin Fields took a sack on third down, which forced a long 50-yard field goal for kicker Cairo Santos.

Santos made the kick, cutting into the Texans’ lead, 14-13, just before halftime.

Texans take the lead

Since scoring a touchdown midway through the first quarter, the Bears offense threw an interception and punted twice on three-and-outs.

Following the last punt, the Texans had a nice return to set up in Chicago territory. Texans running back Dameon Pierce punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a four-play, 41-yard scoring drive for the Texans.

The score gave the Texans their first lead, 14-10.

Eddie Jackson intercepts Davis Mills

With its back against the wall, the Bears defense came up with a huge takeaway.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor tipped a pass from Houston QB Davis Mills. The ball deflected up into the air and fell into the waiting arms of Eddie Jackson. It was Jackson’s second interception this season, after he went two full seasons without an interception.

Texans get on the scoreboard

The Texans drove 75 yards on seven plays to answer the Bears with a touchdown of their own. QB David Mills connected with tight end Jordan Akins on a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Earlier in the drive, Mills connected with receiver Chris Moore for a 52-yard gain to flip the field position.

On the following possession, Bears QB Justin Fields threw an interception to Texans rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre.

Montgomery injured; Herbert scores touchdown

Bears running back David Montgomery was down on the grass for several minutes as trainers attended to his right leg. It appeared that Montgomery had his leg rolled up on during a play midway through the first quarter.

A few plays later, running back Khalil Herbert found his way to the end zone with a diving effort. Herbert weaved his way through defenders and found just enough room to reach the ball out for a touchdown. The score extended the Bears’ lead, 10-0, with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Bears take an early lead

A 47-yard field goal from kicker Cairo Santos on the opening drive of the game gave the Bears an early lead, 3-0. The drive was boosted by a 29-yard scramble from QB Justin Fields. The run was the longest run of Fields’ career. He escaped a collapsing pocket, scrambled through a hole up the middle, than veered to his left for a big gain along the sideline.

Get ready for the game

This will be Lovie Smith’s first NFL game at Soldier Field since he visited as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014. Smith coached the Bears for nine seasons, leading them to an appearance in Super Bowl XLI.

Here are five things to watch in Sunday’s game. Listen to Shaw Local group sports editor Kyle Nabors and Bears reporter Sean Hammond discuss the latest news out of Halas Hall on the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast.

Injury updates

The question all week was would linebacker Roquan Smith play on Sunday? The star linebacker did not practice this week due to a hip injury.

Smith is active Sunday and expected to play.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson is inactive and will not play. Johnson has been dealing with a quad injury he suffered in practice earlier this week.

Other inactives for the Bears are receiver Velus Jones Jr., lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, safety Dane Cruikshank, linebacker Matt Adams and tight end Ryan Griffin.

With Adams ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn could see more reps on defense Sunday. The Bears also called up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad. With Johnson out, expect to see cornerback Kindle Vildor on the field more. Backup Lamar Jackson is likely to see action at cornerback, too.

On the offensive line, Lucas Patrick returned to snapping the football this week. That could signal a return to the starting center position.

Will the Bears throw the ball more?

Bears fans are looking for more from Luke Getsy’s offense. Quarterback Justin Fields has attempted only 28 passes in two games this season. Receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet have hardly been involved at all in the passing game.

Neither Mooney nor Kmet is worried about his lack of production. Fields said this week that he was not calling for more passing plays. He trusts Getsy to make the right calls for the offense. Fields attempted just 11 passes last week against the Packers.

What else happened this week?

Here’s what else was in the news this week at Halas Hall.

