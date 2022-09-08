Chicago Bears’ Thursday injury report: Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. remains out

LAKE FOREST – Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. sat out practice for the second day in a row due to a hamstring injury.

Jones was present along the sidelines but not participating Thursday at Halas Hall. He was the only nonparticipant for the Bears.

Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson was limited by a knee injury. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, who just returned from a hand injury, is not listed on the injury report and is a full participant in practice.

Meanwhile in San Francisco, tight end George Kittle has been out with a groin injury that he suffered in practice Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson at Pro Football Network, the injury is serious enough that Kittle could miss Sunday’s season opener.