Bears announce training camp schedule, including 11 practices open to public

The Bears will host fans at Halas Hall in Lake Forest for 11 training camp practices in July and August. The team announced the full training camp schedule Tuesday morning.

This will be the third year in a row that the Bears will hold training camp at their renovated practice facility in the north suburbs. The organization held training camp in Bourbonnais the previous 18 years prior to 2020.

Players will report to camp on July 26 and the first practice will be held July 27.

Here is the Bears’ full training camp schedule for 2022. pic.twitter.com/J6lXdEoM6p — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 21, 2022

For the 11 practice that are open to the public, tickets are free. They will become available at 10 a.m. July 7 on the Bears’ team website. This is a change from last year, when fans needed to enter a lottery to obtain tickets.

Last year, the team had a capacity of about 1,000 fans per day. Fans can sit in temporary bleachers around the practice fields, or stand in certain roped off areas. Fans cannot park at Halas Hall. Instead, there is parking available at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills and shuttle buses to Halas Hall. Ride share or guest drop off is not permitted at Halas Hall.

The team will host its annual family fest on Aug. 9 at Soldier Field. Information for tickets to that event will be available at a future date, the team said.

The NFL’s deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players is Aug. 30. The Bears’ last training camp practice is Sept. 1.