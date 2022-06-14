Bears veteran minicamp: Robert Quinn not expected to be present, per report

LAKE FOREST – Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for mandatory minicamp, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Mandatory minicamp begins Tuesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Sources: #Bears star pass-rusher Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins today. Quinn is away from the team training on his own. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2022

The minicamp includes three days of practices through Thursday. Most of the NFL offseason program is voluntary, but the three-day veteran minicamp is mandatory and some veteran players have bonuses tied to participating in minicamp.

Quinn has not been present at all during voluntary minicamp or organized team activities. He set the Bears’ single-season sack record last season with 18.5 sacks.

There has been some speculation about whether Quinn might be seeking a trade. The Bears traded fellow star pass rusher Khalil Mack in March and signaled a reset for the direction of the team. Quinn made an appearance in April at Halas Hall when he received the team’s Piccolo award. At the time, he said he didn’t expect to leave Chicago.

“If something’s going to happen it’s going to happen, but again, it is what is what it is,” Quinn said then.



