With NFL schedule release on horizon, here’s who Bears will face in 2022

The NFL is set to release the 2022 schedule on Thursday night. The league will finally have dates and times for the upcoming season.

The entire slate will be announced at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network and NFL.com. Be sure to to check back at shawlocal.com for the Bears’ full schedule.

The NFL season will kick off with the opening game on Thursday, Sept. 8. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the NFL’s opening night at SoFi Stadium.

This year’s schedule will once again feature a 17-game regular season over the course of 18 weeks. The Bears will host nine home games and will hit the road for eight games. The extra home game during the regular season means the Bears will host only one of their three preseason games at Soldier Field.

The Bears will not participate in any of the five international games this season. They last played abroad in London in 2019.

Bears 2022 opponents

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders.

Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets.