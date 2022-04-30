Get to know all the Bears’ Day 3 draft picks

LAKE FOREST – The Bears entered Saturday with only three draft picks remaining. Through trades, they turned that into a stockpile of eight picks.

The Bears made deals with the Chargers, Bills, Texans and Bengals on Saturday. When the dust settled on the trades, the Bears held two fifth-round picks, three sixth-round picks and three seventh-round picks in final day of the draft.

Bears draft Southern Utah tackle Braxton Jones in fifth round, 168th overall

The Bears selected Southern Utah tackle Braxton Jones with the 168th overall pick. Jones was a three-year starter at left tackle at Southern Utah and a two-time FCS All-American. He is a 6-foot-5, 310 pounds tackle who grew up in Utah. He has long arms at 35 3/8 inches.

Going from the FCS level to the NFL will likely be an adjustment for Jones, but he has the size and the body type to succeed as an NFL tackle.

“There might be some tweaks and technique that I need to fix, and some strength things, but that will come quickly,” Jones said. “I think I’ll be able to come in and make a big impact immediately.”

Bears select Miami (Ohio) edge rusher Dominique Robinson with 174th overall pick

Dominique Robinson Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Dominique Robinson runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings/AP)

The Bears drafted Miami (Ohio) edge rusher Dominique Robinson with a fifth-round pick (174th overall). Robinson was a third-team All-MAC performer in 2021 with 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Robinson played wide receiver at Miami as recently as 2019. He grew up in Canton, Ohio, and played quarterback in high school. He measures in a 6-foot-4, 253 pounds. Having played edge rusher for only two seasons, he may require some time to develop at the NFL level.

“I consider myself to be really raw,” Robinson said. “I’ve been working on some new stuff. I was a one-dimensional player [in college]. I wanted to add some power.”

Bears draft San Diego State offensive lineman Zachary Thomas with 186th overall pick

San Diego State offensive lineman Zachary Thomas, left, blocks Fresno State defensive tackle Kevin Atkins during a game on Nov. 15, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez/AP)

With their third pick of the day, the Bears selected San Diego State offensive lineman Zachary Thomas with a sixth-round draft pick (186th overall).

Thomas played both right and left tackle for the Aztecs, but likely projects as a guard at the NFL level. As a left tackle last season, he was a first-team All-Mountain West performer. He has one major injury in his past: a torn ACL in 2018. At 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, Thomas doesn’t have the size that teams look for in a starting tackle.

This is a developing story. Check back at shawlocal.com for the latest updates.








