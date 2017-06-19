Parkside teacher battling cancer and Tim McGraw connect during concert in Milwaukee

Alison Bryant was originally a Tim McGraw fan because of how much she liked the work of his country superstar wife, Faith Hill.

But a moment caught on video that touched Bryant, a seventh grade teacher at Peru’s Parkside School, gives her another reason to be a fan of the “I Like It, I Love It” singer.

During the song, “Live Like You Were Dying”, McGraw approached Bryant, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, and clasped her hand while performing.

“It was very compassionate,” Bryant said. “I was star struck at first, but the compassion from him and Faith Hill, and the people around me will always be with me. It will be in my heart.”

Bryant said even before that moment, she knew that song would pack a wallop.

“I looked at my sisters and said, ‘I need tissues,’ because it was emotional,” said Bryant, who is visibly misty-eyed in a video of the encounter.

Bryant said the interaction didn’t come totally out of the blue.

She and her group bought tickets close to the stage, but had been asked to move even closer be-fore the concert began, and during the show she had interacted with McGraw and Hill.

“Both he and Faith had come over before,” Bryant said. “Faith had blown a kiss at me, and I blew a kiss back.”

Bryant said she does not have an update related to her health but plans to be back and teaching at Parkside during the next school year.

