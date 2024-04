Owners of the building that formerly housed Ficek Communications in the 400 block of First Street in La Salle this week uncovered an early-20th Century artifact — a nameplate, in cursive, "Fitch's", atop the facade of the building.

The building that now houses PDQ delivery and a U.S. postal office was the home of Fitch’s Cleaners until it closed, likely in the 1960s, recalled Al Castelli, longtime employee of Herrcke Hardware, next door to the east.