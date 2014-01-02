Boys Basketball: Quick turnaround for Joliet West, Joliet Central

Joliet West (4-7) has been in a bit of a funk, especially offensively.

However, the Tigers, who went 0-2 at the Pontiac Christmas Classic, have an opportunity to get well in a hurry.

West will entertain crosstown and SouthWest Suburban Blue rival Joliet Central at 6 p.m. Friday — yes, the varsity game is scheduled at 6 — in the West fieldhouse. Central (9-4) took one on the chin against Bolingbrook 91-62 in Monday’s third-place game at the McDipper Tournament, so the Steelmen also have reason to be in a foul mood.

In recent years, West has dominated the series. The games, though, have been competitive. Rest assured, the place will be packed. This is one match-up good basketball fans always want to see.

Morris has balance

Morris (8-2) was among the area’s pleasant surprises over the holiday tourneys, reaching the championship game at Plano before falling to Ottawa 68-50.

As coach Joe Blumberg noted, the Redskins had no answer for 6-foot-5 forward John Carroll, who scored 38 points on 16-of-24 shooting. However, not every opponent has a Carroll, and Morris has balance in its favor.

For example, in the four games at Plano, Austin Patterson averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Jake Walker averaged 10.0 points, Evan Bjelland 9.0, Brock Kukman 7.3 and Tanner Sampson 6.8. Bjelland was the top rebounder at 8.8 per game, and Kukman and Sampson grabbed 8.3 apiece.

Patterson is a dangerous three-point shooter. He and the Redskins did not shoot the three as well as they would have liked in the tournament, but that can be a weapon.

Explosive scorer

Romeoville (3-8) has been struggling, with offensive shortcomings a major reason. However, the Spartans’ explosive scorer is worth watching.

Guard/forward Travis Lacey, also a good defensive player, can fill it up from long range. In Romeoville’s 64-62 double-overtime loss to Joliet Catholic at Romeoville, Lacey came out of halftime on fire. He scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half and overtime while limiting Hilltoppers guard Jalen Jackson to two points in the span after Jackson had scored 16 in the first half.

“When he gets it going he is hard to defend,” Romeoville coach Marc Howard said of Lacey. “He is effective on both ends of the floor. We look at the second half, limiting Jackson to two and putting up 17 himself, as a plus-15.”

Player of the Week

Lemont’s Mike Wisz is the Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

The forward averaged 24 points in four games at the Romeoville Christmas Classic. He had a tournament high game of 37 points, then scored 22 against Little Village as the Indians finished the event 2-2.