Boys Basketball: Joliet Catholic construction coming into form

If you build it, they will come.

The line whispered to Kevin Costner in “Field of Dreams” applies at Joliet Catholic.

Joe Gura heard it and listened. If the veteran coach’s last hurrah is to build a self-sustaining program for the Hilltoppers, he some day will retire a happy man.

“I told people from the beginning this is a three- to five-year project,” said Gura, in his third season at the school. “It’s a step-by-step process.”

Gura isn’t pretending the Hilltoppers (6-8) are ready to win the East Suburban Catholic Conference championship or anything of that sort.

However, things are better.

“Sometimes there is no substitute for a victory, and this streak will give the guys a lift,” Gura said after Friday’s 64-62 double-overtime victory over Romeoville in the Romeoville Christmas Classic. “We’ve won five of six (now six of eight). That’s unheard of.

“We’re evolving as a team. We’ve come a long way. We’re a long way from being a team everyone has to watch out for, but we’re on the way to a point where teams have to play hard against us.”

Gura liked the Hilltoppers’ ability to gut it out against Romeoville when guard Jalen Jackson got only a couple of shots and scored two points after halftime. The sharpshooter had scored 16 in the first half, and 16 is about his average.

“We’re coming together as a team,” Jackson said. “We have guys from different sports and we’re forming chemistry as one unit. Me usually getting more shots, more looks, goes along with that chemistry.”

Of course, opponents notice Jackson’s marksmanship and begin paying more attention to him.

“We have other guys stepping up, like Nick (Dalesandro),” Jackson said. “He’s been contributing to us winning. The rest of the year we’re going to keep coming together. We’ll definitely win more than last year.”

However, there’s the matter of the rugged ESCC schedule.

“We might play eight great games in the conference and go 0-8,” Gura said. “That puts a premium on every single game we play.

“We have Providence coming in (Saturday night) and have other good nonconference opponents in January. It’s important that we win some of those.”

Dalesandro, point guard Keegan Tyrell and 6-foot-6 sophomore Drake Fellows are good baseball players. The Hilltoppers have four sophomores and three juniors in their top seven, although senior football standout JB Butler (ankle) may be able to play soon and add a big body to do some banging inside.

“The real talent we have now is on the freshman and sophomore levels, and we have another great class coming in from eighth grade,” Gura said. “They’ll be dedicated to basketball. We have three sophomores and three freshmen on the sophomore level we really like, too.”

“People see what we’re trying to do with (assistant) coaches like Adam DeGroot and Tom Knapczyk,” Gura said. “They teach at Troy, and are good coaches. Add Dave Mondrella and you have a real teaching staff.”