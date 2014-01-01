Goss: One last look back at Joliet-area sports in 2013

The Minooka softball team entered the Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Sectional as the No. 9 seed.

Had the Indians been eliminated, say, on the regional level, nobody would have batted an eye. But they did get through the regional and faced traditional power Lockport in the first sectional semifinal.

Even those who saw the Indians rally from a 13-4 fourth-inning deficit to win 15-14 still have trouble believing it.

Whether that alone was the catalyst is hard to say, but Minooka went on to win the state championship and become the No. 1 Joliet area sports story of 2013.

As always, there was plenty of competition for the honor, including with Joliet Catholic’s run to the Class 3A state baseball title.

Following is the Top 10 rundown.

1. Minooka wins softball title

Minooka won its first state softball championship under coach Mark Brown in record-setting fashion. The Indians (23-8) whipped St. Charles East 14-3 in the Class 4A final, the school’s second team state title. Minooka won a team wrestling title in 2010. The Indians’ 14 runs and 19 hits are championship-game records as a lineup featuring Sara Novak, Jackie Lilek, Rachel May and Jordyn Larsen was on fire.

However, that’s not the entire story. Not by a long shot. In the Lincoln-Way East Sectional, Minooka was the No. 9 seed and Lockport, the No. 3 seed, was the sectional semifinal opponent. The Porters led 13-4 in the fourth inning and were a run away from a slaughter-rule victory. But Lilek’s grand slam injected new life into the Indians, and they rallied to win 15-14 in one of the wildest softball games on record.

Minooka then beat rival Plainfield Central 4-2 in the sectional final, Normal West 8-0 in the supersectional and scored a 6-3 come-from-behind win over York in the state semifinals. Once the Indians rallied to oust Lockport, there was no stopping them.

2. Joliet wins state baseball

Joliet Catholic secured its third state baseball championship overall, and second in five years under coach Jared Voss, with a 5-0 victory over St. Francis in the Class 3A final before an excited home crowd at Silver Cross Field. Nick Dalesandro, then a sophomore, pitched the decisive shutout.

Blanking opponents was nothing new to the Hilltoppers (25-14), who endured a roller-coaster season but were at their best at tournament time. They won the Steven Bajenski Memorial Tournament late in the season with a 1-0 semifinal victory over St. Rita and 3-0 championship victory over eventual 4A champion Mount Carmel. They then shut out five of their seven playoff foes. Right-hander Sam Couch threw four straight shutouts, three in the playoffs.

3. Back in the bigs

The number of major leaguers produced in the Joliet area always has been a source of pride. But for a few years, the area had been going through a bit of a drought. That changed with the emergence of Cincinnati left-handed pitcher Tony Cingrani (Lincoln-Way Central) and Washington right-hander Tanner Roark (Wilmington).

Cingrani, who made his brief big-league debut in September 2012, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville, where he had been lights out early in 2013, and filled a hole in the Reds’ rotation. He finished 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA in 1092/3 innings before closing the season on the sidelines with back spasms.

Roark made his major league debut in August and was 7-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 532/3 innings. He made five starts among 14 appearances and nearly lifted the Nationals to a playoff berth.

4. Lincoln-Way East girls track champs

Lincoln-Way East, behind incomparable Aaliyah Brown, won the Class 3A Girls State Track and Field Meet. Brown won the 100 and 200 and also was a member of the championship 400 and 800 relays. Teammate Alexis Hyshaw was second in the 100 and fifth in the 200.

In 2A, Morris junior Haleigh Knapp won her second straight high jump title.

For the boys, Providence finished second in Class 3A. Andrew Helmen won the 110 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles. Mike Monroe was second in the high jump and Chad Weaver took third in the pole vault.

Plainfield Central’s Luke Winder was the 3A pole vault champion.

The same weekend, his brother Josh, a Central graduate and North Central senior, won the pole vault title at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships.

Minooka also had a 3A state champion, the 1600 relay of Daniel Ingram, Alex Pierce, Jake Smith and Chris Wilson.

5. Lockport wins boys state bowling

While other contenders faded under the intense pressure, Lockport’s boys remained steady en route to claiming their first team state bowling title at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon. Individual champion Shane Matejcak averaged 243.7 and won the individual title by 105 pins.

Lockport averaged 214.1 per game per man at state and shot virtually identical totals in the six games Friday and six Saturday.

All eight on the state team — including Brian Hodolitz, Alex Wilmsen, David Wysocki, Larry Novak, Jonny Kamba, Patrick Karli and Matt Davis — were seniors, and all eight had an opportunity to bowl at state.

6. Milestones

St. Francis 18-year men’s golf coach Paul Downey became the first African-American inducted into the Illinois Coaches Golf Hall of Fame.

The honor recognizes his tenure, coaching accomplishments, professional honors and contribution and service to the sport and the youth of Illinois.

Lewis softball coach George DiMatteo, who has been in the position since 1984, scored his 1,000th career victory when the Flyers beat Wisconsin-Parkside 6-0 in Game 1 of an April 23 home doubleheader.

Kelly Bowler (Lockport) pitched a one-hit shutout and Lauren Hanford (Morris) hit the first of her two three-run homers on the day to lead the way. For good measure, the Flyers won the second game 4-2 and the players and fans celebrated with cake and cookies with the coach afterward.

DiMatteo was an All-America center fielder on Gordie Gillespie’s baseball teams at Lewis that won three consecutive NAIA national championships from 1974 through ’76.

In high school baseball, Reed-Custer coach Jerry Cougill, in his 35th season, reached the 700-victory plateau.

7. Ken Parker dies

The Joliet area lost one of its most outstanding coaches, administrators and friends when Ken Parker died Sept. 15 at age 92.

Parker was the sixth man on the University of Illinois “Whiz Kids” basketball team of the early 1940s. He graduated in 1943 and served in the Navy during World War II. He arrived at Joliet Township in 1949, became the Joliet Township basketball head coach for the 1950-51 season and remained in that position through 1961-62.

In spring 1964, he was named Joliet Central and Joliet Junior College athletic director. He held the dual posts until 1968, when he relinquished the Central position. He remained Joliet Junior College’s athletic director until 1977.

While Parker’s son, Mark, was attending St. Patrick Grade School, Ken Parker coached the boys basketball team to a 71-1 record in their fifth- through seventh-grade seasons. He and Woody Boseo opened KenWoody Sports in Joliet in fall 1975.

Ask players he mentored through the years and to the man they will tell you he is one of the best, if not the very best, coach they ever played for. Ask any of his many friends, and they will tell you he was one of their favorite people.

8. December hirings

The month of December brought a couple of high-profile hirings of former Joliet-area athletes. Quite the Christmas presents.

First, the Cubs and WGN announced the hiring of former Lockport baseball standout and major leaguer Ron Coomer as the analyst to join play-by-play voice Pat Hughes in the radio booth. Coomer had been working with Fox Sports North and the Minnesota Twins the past several years. He replaces Keith Moreland.

Then, Army announced Joliet Central graduate Jeff Monken as its football coach. Monken was head coach at Georgia Southern the past four years and compiled a 38-16 record. His teams made three straight trips to FCS national semifinal games and this season won at Florida 26-20. Monken is a son of former Joliet East and Joliet Central coach Mike Monken.

9. Prep coaching carousel

The big news was girls basketball coach Tony Smith leaving Bolingbrook for the same position at Homewood-Flossmoor. The Raiders won three consecutive state titles from 2009 through ’11 and his last two years lost supersectional games to eventual champion Young. He turned Bolingbrook into a national-caliber program, loaded with Division I talent.

The coaching carousel also included Lemont’s highly successful football coach, Eric Michaelsen, stepping aside to become the school’s principal. The Indians made nine straight playoff appearances and reached the quarterfinals or beyond six straight years under his guidance.

Joliet West boys basketball coach Luke Yaklich left to become an assistant on Dan Muller’s staff at Illinois State. Plainfield North coach Nick DiForti replaced Yaklich at West. Bob Krahulik, a standout point guard on Joliet Junior College’s 1994 national championship basketball team, moved up from the sophomore team to the varsity at North. Marc Howard, who had been a Yaklich assistant at West, filled the coaching vacancy at Romeoville created when longtime coach Jeff

Bambule resigned.

10. Black Saturday

Nov. 16 will be remembered as Black Saturday. That was the day of the quarterfinals in the state high school football playoffs. Joliet Catholic, Providence, Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East and Seneca, the last five area teams standing, all suffered heartbreaking losses.

That created the rare situation of no area teams to follow with two weeks left in the playoffs. Most of those five, plus Bolingbrook, which lost a week earlier, were deemed capable of making a run at a state championship.

To put the exclamation point on Black Saturday, University of St. Francis lost 30-20 to Taylor. Had the Saints won, they probably would have been in the NAIA playoffs.