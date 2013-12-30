Goss: Monken savors Army football challenge

Raise your hand if you think Jeff Monken is crazy.

The 1985 Joliet Central graduate sincerely believes he can make Army football a winner.

Monken, 38-16 in four seasons at Georgia Southern, will be introduced as the Black Knights’ head coach at a Monday news conference at West Point, N.Y. He replaces Rich Ellison, who went 20-41 in five seasons and came up empty against Navy, which has won 12 straight in the storied series.

“This certainly presents a challenge,” Monken said from the New Lenox home of his parents, Nancy and Mike, the home where he grew up. “But I believe Army can have a football team reflective of the outstanding institution it is and compete on the bowl championship level.

“People probably thought Paul Johnson was crazy when he went there. In his second season we went to a bowl, then went to five straight bowls. The culture completely changed. There’s nothing like the spirit of those teams when they’re winning. It will be the same for our guys.”

Monken, 46, was the right fit for Army.

“It was natural for them to seek out candidates who have had experience at an academy,” he said. “I think we have a great plan to get to a level with the other two academies (including Air Force), win the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy and get to bowl games.”

However, other Division I football programs can recruit athletes who are bigger, faster and more athletic. Army’s recruits must be so much more than Division I-caliber players.

“This is one of the toughest jobs in America,” Monken said. “Army is a tremendous academic institution, one of the best in the world. Plus, there’s the requirement that each cadet serve as a military officer upon graduation. Not everyone has the strength, character and spirit to serve. Not everyone has the heart of a servant. Only an elite few can do it. That makes recruiting a real challenge.”

Monken thrives on a good challenge. He has a plan beginning with recruiting.

“You have to look far and wide,” he said, “to find kids who 1. have what it takes in their head, have the right makeup; 2. have the academic credentials to get in as well as succeed at a great school — thousands of students apply every year and only a small number are accepted; 3. are Division I football players.

“The academies have smaller players. They’re outmanned often. It’s great to have talented players but I want to recruit good people, tough kids, young men who buy into the team. I heard Paul Johnson say hundreds of times that it doesn’t take the best players to win, it takes the best team to win.

“It’s a challenge, but I’m excited about it and we will have a staff that is excited about it.”

Monken’s teams utilize a devastating triple-option offense. Georgia Southern went to three straight Football Championship Subdivision national semifinal games in his four years. This season, the Eagles invaded the Swamp at Florida and beat the Gators 26-20, rushing for 429 yards, the fourth-most a Florida team ever allowed.

In 2011, Georgia Southern lost to Alabama 45-21. That represented the most points any opponent scored against the eventual national champion Crimson Tide, whose defense led the nation in every major statistical category.

If Army’s offense soars under Monken, don’t be surprised.

“The academies are unique,” he said. “It takes a different kind of coach to be successful. The schemes are different. You have to take into consideration you aren’t getting the same athletes other schools are. But that doesn’t mean your team can’t compete.”

There is no place Monken would rather be at this stage in his career.

“I am incredibly privileged and honored,” he said. “Army has one of the best football traditions in the country. And there’s all the men and women who walked the halls and went on to be military leaders in some of the greatest wars and battles ever fought. What a humbling feeling it is for me to walk the same halls. It’s a great, great feeling for me and my entire family.”