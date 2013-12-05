Boys Basketball: Change of direction gets jump-start at Lincoln-Way quad

The tide has turned.

Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West, which were a combined 13-41 last season, dominated the Lincoln-Way quad last week. The Knights (3-0) and Warriors (2-1) both beat Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way North during the first two days of the tournament. On the final day, Central beat West 71-63 to claim the title behind Brad Bass’ 33-point outburst.

The 6-foot-7 Bass averaged 21 points and 16 rebounds for the three games and tournament MVP Kevin Mampe averaged 20 points and 9 boards.

“We feel we have three guys, including Alex Parks, who can score 20 on any given night, and our fourth senior, Pat Michalak, has potential to hit double figures,” coach Bob Curran said. “We’re still limited on the defensive end, but we feel it’s to our advantage to push the ball with this team.”

This is Curran’s fourth year at the helm, so these seniors are his first four-year group. Bass and Mampe are three-year varsity regulars.

Curran noted that Mampe had a consistent tournament en route to the MVP award, while Bass exploded for the huge game against West.

“(West’s) Hayden Witt and Brad Bass had a shootout,” Warriors coach John White said. “We just had no answer for Bass. He scored from everywhere. That was the best I have ever seen him play.”

Witt poured in 23 points against Central and averaged 17-plus points and 7 rebounds for the three games. Warriors sophomore Jon Marotta averaged 13 and 9 and freshman point guard Marco Pettinato 13 and 7.

“That’s key for us, getting that third scorer,” White said of adding Pettinato to a lineup that also includes forward Max Petrungaro and shooting guard Anthony Marotta, Jon’s older brother.

“We also figured to be better because of the experience factor. Even though we start a freshman, a sophomore, two juniors and a senior, our lineup has a combined 12 years of varsity starting experience. Not many can top that.”

West and Central will see plenty more of each other this season as the Knights have joined the Warriors in the SouthWest Suburban Red.

Good sports

Lockport, which finished fourth in the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic, received the Jeremy Izzo Sportsmanship Award.

The award is in memory of the former Joliet Catholic coach who died in October 2010 at age 29. Izzo coached the Hilltoppers in the 2009 tournament.

Player of the Week

Trevor Stumpe, of Plainfield North, is the Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

The 6-5 junior forward averaged 30.3 points, including a tournament-record 42 against Thornridge, to help the Tigers win the Joliet West Thanksgiving Classic with a 4-0 record.