Boys Basketball: Plainfield South headed in right direction

Plainfield South did not have its top two point guards because of scholastic ineligibility and finished 2-2 in the Joliet West Thanksgiving Tournament.

Tyler Smith returned for Tuesday night’s 69-63 loss to undefeated Joliet Central. Delvin Harris is due back at the semester, beginning with the Dec. 20 game against Plainfield Central.

Corey Evers, probably the Cougars’ best all-around player, in a sense was the beneficiary of Smith’s and Harris’ absences.

“With our 1-2 point guards out, it could help our squad in the long run because Corey’s handling the ball much more,” South coach Tim Boe said.

“My ballhandling and passing are a lot better this year,” said Evers, always a good shooter.

Add pieces such as 6-foot-6 senior center Miles Snowden, senior guard Calvin Brooks, junior sharpshooter Shane Ritter and sophomore hustler Jake Buchner to the mix, and the Cougars believe they have potential to challenge Plainfield East and Plainfield North for district and Southwest Prairie supremacy.

“Jake had 19 points our first tournament game,” Snowden marveled. “I didn’t see that coming.”

South suffered a one-point loss to Joliet West last week and beat Thornridge by a point, both decided in the final five seconds.

“The loss to Joliet West hurt a lot,” Evers said.

Boe said in the victory over Thornridge, the winning shot came exactly how it would have been drawn up. On the second of Thornridge’s two missed free throws, with five seconds left, Snowden rebounded and threw the outlet to Evers, who fired a pass to Ritter, who nailed the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

“I think we lost a couple of games we could have won last week because we weren’t as mentally prepared as we should be,” Snowden said. “We will fix that by going hard in practice every day.”

Boe said with his point guards returning, the Cougars have a better chance to be a factor in the Southwest Prairie and beyond.

“The sky’s the limit for Corey and Miles,” he said of the three-year varsity regulars. “Having two returnees on the floor like them makes everyone else’s role more evident.”

Both intend to play in college. Evers is looking at various NCAA Division II and III programs, and Snowden said his current favorites are Albion (Mich.) and Wisconsin-Whitewater. Snowden’s brother Zach, a former Cougars standout, will transfer to Whitewater for the second semester.

Buchner and Ritter are effective complimentary parts.

“Buchner is with us (varsity) because he plays so hard,” Boe said. “Ritter can flat-out shoot it, and his defense has gotten better. That’s why he’s on the floor.”

“When I was a sophomore, we had Eddie Presniakovas and Will Nixon, but this team has the potential to be better,” Snowden said.

“We have the potential to be the best team I’ve been on, but it will take hard work,” Evers said.