Boys Basketball: Joliet Central tops Plainfield South

As Joliet Central’s big man off the bench, 6-foot-4 Jarvis Northington understands his responsibilities.

“I’m the height man. I come in and do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Northington said after he scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds Tuesday night to help the unbeaten Steelmen race past Plainfield South 69-63.

Race is the operative word because at times the pace was frenetic.

Central (5-0) committed 20 turnovers, 14 in the second half. South turned it over 18 times. Both teams had stretches where they couldn’t shoot straight.

“This is no disrespect to Plainfield South; they came out ready to play,” Steelmen coach Jeff Corcoran said. “But if we play like this down the road, with Bolingbrook staring us in the face (Friday), that’s not going to get it done.”

South (2-3) led 11-1 early on and 16-5 after one quarter. But with Northington a key, Central scored the first eight points of the second quarter to get back in it.

“I have to come in and get everybody excited,” Northington said of his role. “I do what I have to. It can be defense, rebound, run my plays, score some points.”

“We considered starting Jarvis tonight but coach (Brian) Koehne and I agreed, messing with the flow we have going wasn’t the right move.”

The Cougars led 32-28 at halftime, but Central went on an 11-0 run to open the second half. South last led 49-48 early in the fourth quarter before another 11-0 Steelmen run did the trick.

“We did a good job dictating what we wanted to do in the first quarter,” South coach Tim Boe said. “I thought they were nervous at the start, being 4-0, but they responded well, which is a credit to them.

“We need to do a better job on defense and we need to start playing 32 minutes.”

Jonah Coble scored 14 points, Northington 13 and Jailen Jones 12 for Central. Starting post player Will Autman chipped in eight rebounds and five points.

Corey Evers had 16 points, Calvin Brooks 14, Miles Snowden 11 and Shane Ritter 10, including the last seven, for South. Brooks had nine rebounds.

“He’s a big man in there,” Northington said of the powerful 6-6 Snowden. “But we scouted him and our coaches did a good job getting us in position to do the best we could against him.”