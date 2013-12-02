Goss: Joliet Central boys basketball playing together as a team

Antonio Dyson could not hide his smile.

“I didn’t know what they were saying, but I heard them announce my name — Antonio Dyson — and I didn’t know what it was for, so I just went up there,” the Joliet Central senior forward said Saturday night at University of St. Francis as he held the plaque signifying his selection to the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic All-Tournament team.

Moments before, the Steelmen (4-0) had finished off a thrilling 57-56 victory over Providence in one of the best final games in the tournament’s 18-year history.

Making the All-Tournament team was extra special to Dyson because it came within the context of playing team basketball.

“I’m trying to play team ball all the time,” he said. “Getting this (plaque) feels great because it feels like I earned it doing the right things. That’s the way we’re going to keep doing things.”

Dyson was at Joliet Central as a freshman, then at Lockport and at a school in Kentucky before returning to Central for his senior year.

His quest to fit into the team concept is paying dividends.

For example, he said he and senior guard Jonah Coble, the tournament MVP, “built this chemistry in the summer. When a man is hot we get him the ball. All the hard work is going to help us do what we want to do.”

Having been away from the program for two seasons, Dyson fitting in as he has is huge.

“For the most part, these are the program guys here,” Central coach Jeff Corcoran said. “They have been here (as Central, not as part of a combined program) the longest. They have had great coaches along the way. They know our system.”

One veteran observer remarked after the Steelmen’s victory over Providence just how well they are playing as a team, “better than I’ve seen a Central team in a long time.”

“That team is going to make a lot of noise,” Providence coach Tim Trendel predicted.

Coble and senior guard Jailen Jones, along with Dyson, are major reasons.

“Jonah is a fantastic kid,” Corcoran said of Coble. “He played on varsity as a sophomore and probably could have as a freshman but we wanted him to play with this group for a year.

“Maybe there was too much, too early. There have been more positives than negatives for him, but there have been bumps in the road. Sometimes it takes awhile for kids to grow up.”

Coble seems to have reached that point, certainly in what he is doing on the court.

He averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals in the tournament while shooting .556 from the field and .450 (9-for-20) on three-pointers. He made the two free throws with 14 seconds left that put away Providence. All of that led to his selection as MVP.

But an MVP should be about more than numbers, and Coble is.

During an earlier game in the tournament, Corcoran and assistant Brian Koehne were unhappy with how Central finished the first half. Corcoran said he hadn’t finished one sentence of his halftime talk when Jones and Coble stopped him and said, “That’s on us, coach. We’re the guards. We’ll take care of it.”

Two other of those “program guys” are William Autman and Jarvis Northington. They are undersized as post players go but play big and understand their roles.

Northington came off the bench and logged 18 minutes against Providence. He scored six huge points, all in the second half, and grabbed a team-leading six rebounds.

“Jarvis was ready to play,” Corcoran said. “You look at the stats sheet after our last game, and he played only eight minutes. That wasn’t because of anything he did. It was just the flow of the game, and he got lost in the shuffle.

“Tonight he came out and performed, and we needed it.”

Earlier in the tournament, veteran Crete-Monee coach Tom Cappel referred to the Steelmen as “a pretty advanced team.” That works for now. It will be interesting to see where they are down the road