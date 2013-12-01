Boys Basketball: Campbell helps power Lockport past Plainfield Central 45-26

Plainfield Central 6-foot-4 senior standout Logan Velasquez got five shots and scored two points.

That’s a credit to the defense Lockport played Friday night during a 45-26 victory over the Wildcats in the final pool-play game of the WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament at University of St. Francis.

“We knew how he posts up and likes to face up, so we fronted him and made it tough for him to get the ball,” said Lockport senior forward John Campbell, who scored 13 points and was primarily responsible for defending Velasquez.

“Velasquez is a load,” Lockport coach Lawrence Thompson Jr. said. “Our plan was not to let him get easy touches. A lot of guys got pieces of him.”

Central (0-3), which faces Joliet Catholic at 2 p.m. Saturday for seventh place, hit 10-of-33 shots and suffered a 14-minute, 44-second stretch in which the Wildcats made one field goal.

Lockport (2-1) ran its offense well and earned a berth in the third-place game at 5:30 against Minooka.

“We may not be pretty, but our kids are scrappy,” Thompson said. “They played hard, they were where they were supposed to be and helped each other on the defensive end, and they took care of the ball down the stretch.”

The Porters committed a mere six turnovers.

“There were times we couldn’t score and times we didn’t try to score,” Campbell said. “We want to make the other team work more on defense.”

“I’d much rather us do that than take a quick shot,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to work for a shot every time. We can’t launch the first shot we see and be competitive.”

Keenon Davis scored six points off the bench to lead Central, which is down four players for the tournament for disciplinary reasons.

Wildcats coach Steve Lamberti noted Lockport, which led 19-9 at the half and 25-15 after three quarters, is a difficult opponent.

“They play hard defensively and like to control the pace,” he said. “We battled defensively but made poor decisions on offense. We’re not making other teams defend us right now. But some of our younger guys are starting to understand how to compete.”

Providence 57, Romeoville 46: Providence (3-0) advanced to Saturday’s title game opposite Joliet Central. Troy Howat scored 12 points, Jake Rost 11 and Miles Boykin grabbed 12 rebounds for the Celtics. Dwayne Griffin poured in 16 points for Romeoville (1-2).

Joliet Central 66, Joliet Catholic 32: Joliet Central (3-0) got 14 points from Antonio Dyson and 13 from Jonah Coble. Darius Stokes chipped in with nine points. Colton Kolowski had eight for Joliet Catholic (0-3).

Minooka 63, Crete-Monee 56: Jake Smith scored 19 points, Adam Alexander 15 and Jonny Butler and Mark Geers 10 apiece for Minooka (2-1), which put the game away in the final minute. Tyler Williams hit 11-of-16 shots, including 4-of-8 three-pointers, to score 28 points for Crete-Monee (1-2).