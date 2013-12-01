Boys Basketball: Washington’s heroics give Joliet West 73-72 win over Plainfield South

Jeff Washington said he doesn’t remember being a last-second hero previously in his basketball career.

“At least not like that,” the Joliet West junior forward said.

Washington rebounded Alias Roberts-Burnett’s missed free throw in the lane with 4.6 seconds left and dropped the ball in the basket to give the Tigers a 73-72 victory over Plainfield South on Friday in the final pool game of the Joliet West Thanksgiving Tournament.

It marked the first time West (2-1) held the lead in the game.

South (1-2) got the ball into its best threat, senior guard Corey Evers, but the Tigers double-teamed and did not allow him to get into the front court before time expired.

With the win, West punched its ticket into Saturday’s third-place game against Seton.

“We stayed aggressive and never gave up,” Washington said.

That was necessary because South got off to a flying start, leading 24-9 early in the second quarter.

West got to within 36-28 by halftime and opened the second half on a 7-0 run.

The game was tied four times in the third quarter and West hung around throughout the fourth despite always trailing until Washington’s heroics.

“That’s kind of our mantra against a well-coached team,” West coach Nick DiForti said. “We have to play at the speed we do with the size we don’t have.”

“They’re a young team and they’re working hard,” South coach Tim Boe said of West. “They played hard. We made some big plays ourselves. We played better and smarter than we did (against Rich South on Wednesday), we just didn’t finish and validate the game.”

Evers closed with 25 points for South. Jacob Buchner contributed 14 and Miles Snowden and Shane Ritter chipped in 13. Snowden had 11 rebounds.

Roberts-Burnett led West with 16 points and eight rebounds. Elliot Fizer had 14 points and six boards, and D’Vonta Jones and Mike Ruwoldt scored 12 apiece.

“Roberts-Burnett is a nice player,” Boe said.

“Alias still is not there yet, but it’s coming,” DiForti said. “He played sort of second fiddle to all those seniors last year and now he is expected to do so much.”

Thornridge 77, Aurora Central Catholic 65: Darrion Robinson scored 33 points for Thornridge (1-2). Andy Czerak had 21 and Brett Czerak 18 for Aurora Central (0-3).

Rich South 83, Tinley Park 51: Denzel Kimbrough scored 25 points and Myles McCoy 22 to lead Rich South (3-0) into the tournament championship game against Plainfield North. Femi Elutilo scored 16 for Tinley Park.

Plainfield North 82, Seton 74: Plainfield North outscored Seton 33-24 in a wild fourth quarter to remain unbeaten and earn a berth in the tournament championship game opposite Rich South.

Jake Nowak had 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a huge steal and traditional three-point play, for North (3-0).

Trevor Stumpe scored 32 points, leaving his three-game average at 34.

Dylan Snyder scored 25 for Seton (2-1).