Herald-News 2013 Football All-Area Team

Nick Allegretti

Lincoln-Way East, OL, 6-5, 300, Sr.

Numbers: Leader of O-line that helped Griffins average 30 points per game.

Notable: Three-year starter ... Ranks with Washington Redskins guard Adam Gettis as best offensive linemen in school history ... Two-time All-State and All-Area ... U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection ... 4.5 GPA on 4.0 system ... Committed to Illinois.

Miles Boykin

Providence, WR, 6-5, 220, Jr.

Numbers: 51 receptions for 730 yards, 14.3 average, and 13 touchdowns ... Completed 34-yard TD pass in playoff win at Quincy.

Notable: All-Catholic Blue ... Division I prospect ... Commanded special attention from opposing defenses ... All-Catholic Blue and All-Area in basketball as sophomore.

Anthony DiNardo

Joliet West, QB, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Numbers: 166-for-281 passing, 59.1 percent, area-leading 1,898 yards, 20 touchdowns in 9 games ... 170 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns.

Notable: All-SouthWest Suburban Blue ... Led Tigers to one of best offensive seasons in school history ... Academic All-State ... Good baseball player.

Miguel Ford

Romeoville, DB/RB, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Numbers: Made 25 tackles, intercepted 1 pass and broke up 5 ... Rushed 140 times for 802 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Notable: All-Southwest Prairie ... Team MVP ... Excellent cover corner ... Three-year starter at running back, two at cornerback ... Helped Spartans to first playoff berth since 2002.

Clifton Garrett

Plainfield South, LB/TE/FB, 6-3, 225, Sr.

Numbers: Area-leading 139 tackles, including 71 solo ... 4 fumbles recoveries, 3 tackles for loss, 2 1/2 sacks.

Notable: All-Southwest Prairie ... Cougars’ defensive MVP ... 4-Star recruit by Rivals.com ... Florida, LSU, Mississippi, Tennessee among interested colleges.

Alex Gray

Lincoln-Way West, DB, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Numbers: 40 solo tackles, 63 total, from safety position, both leading team ... 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble.

Notable: Three-year starter ... Two-time All-SouthWest Suburban Red ... Coach Dave Ernst calls him the key to Warriors’ defense ... Attracting interest from FCS schools.

Jalen Hansel

Joliet Catholic, OL, 6-2, 290, Sr.

Numbers: From right guard slot, helped Joliet Catholic average 40.3 points, 357.1 rushing yards and 420.1 total yards per game.

Notable: Three-year starter ... All-East Suburban Catholic ... Adept at getting to the second level ... Likely to play at lower D-I, D-II or NAIA level in college.

Josh Harris

Plainfield South, RB/WR/DB, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Numbers: School-record 1,814 rushing yards, 8.7 per carry ... 23 receptions for 350 yards ... Scored 26 touchdowns.

Notable: Southwest Prairie Offensive MVP ... Cougars’ co-offensive MVP with quarterback Kody Voda ... Solid defensive back when needed to help there.

Jacob Huff

Bolingbrook, DB, 6-0, 195, Jr.

Numbers: 58 tackles, 37 solo, 3 for loss, 4 interceptions, 2 blocked kicks.

Notable: Two-year starter at safety ... All-SouthWest Suburban Blue ... Coach John Ivlow says he will be “a great safety in college.”

Julian Huff

Bolingbrook, LB, 6-0, 205, Jr.

Numbers: 57 tackles, 35 solo, 9 for loss, 7 sacks, 2 interceptions, 3 passes broken up, 2 blocked kicks.

Notable: Second in voting behind teammate Parrker Westphal for SouthWest Suburban Blue Defensive Player of Year ... Excellent on special teams.

Justin Hunter

Joliet Catholic, OL, 6-2, 300, Sr.

Numbers: From right tackle position, helped Joliet Catholic average 40.3 points, 357.1 rushing yards and 420.1 total yards per game.

Notable: Three varsity seasons, two as starter ... East Suburban Catholic Offensive Lineman of Year ... Likely to play at low D-I, D-II or NAIA level in college.

Mike Ivlow

Joliet Catholic, RB, 5-10, 192, Sr.

Numbers: Switched from fullback to wingback this season and led area with 2,603 rushing yards, 9.6 per carry, 216.9 per game and 32 touchdowns ... 32.4 punting average.

Notable: IHSFCA Class 5A All-State ... East Suburban Catholic Player of Year ... 26 yards shy of school season rushing record ... Went 80 yards for TD vs. Providence on first carry of season.

Daniel Jackson

Plainfield East, DL, 6-3, 250, Jr.

Numbers: Lived in opposing backfields, making 6 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Notable: All-Southwest Prairie ... Will be a Division I recruit next year ... Helped Bengals to first playoff appearance ... Described by coach Mike Romeli as “impossible to block.”

Scott Kresal

Lincoln-Way East, DL, 6-2, 230, Sr.

Numbers: 57 tackles, 34 solo, 8 for loss, 5 sacks.

Notable: All-SouthWest Suburban Blue tackle ... Started all 26 games the last two seasons ... Plans to play in college ... Formed strong tackle tandem with Tyrone Suggs.

Dominic Lagone

Providence, RB, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Numbers: 275 rushes for 1,745 yards, 6.3 average ... 33 receptions for 278 yards ... 10-of-17 passing ... 13 kick returns for 24.1 average ... 22 touchdowns.

Notable: Team MVP ... All-Catholic Blue ... Quarterbacked Celtics to playoffs as a junior ... Described by coach Mark Coglianese as the Celtics’ catalyst.

Anthony Love

Romeoville, DL, 6-2, 230, Sr.

Numbers: 80 tackles from end slot with 7 1/2 sacks and area-best 22 1/2 tackles for loss.

Notable: IHSFCA Class 6A All-State ... Southwest Prairie Defensive Player of Year ... Helped Spartans to first playoff berth since 2002 ... Offers from Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, North Dakota.

Marty McGrail

Plainfield North, LB, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Numbers: 83 tackles in 9 games, 47 solo, with 8 for loss and 2 interceptions.

Notable: Team defensive MVP ... Plays with tenacity ... Two-time All-Southwest Prairie selection ... Moved to linebacker from strong corner during junior season.

Keegan McShane

Lincoln-Way West, DL, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Numbers: 39 tackles from defensive tackle slot with 6 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 2 passes broken up.

Notable: Unanimous SouthWest Suburban Red Defensive Player of Year ... Nominated for All-State consideration.

Niko Messino

Joliet West, WR, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Numbers: 53 receptions in 9 games, 879 yards, 16.6 per catch, 97.7 per game, 9 touchdowns ... 21 rushes, 95 yards, 1 touchdown.

Notable: Coach Jason Aubry calls him Tigers’ best football player ... Has knack for clutch, highlight-reel catches ... All-SouthWest Suburban Blue.

Javier Montalvo

Lincoln-Way West, RB, 5-10, 205, Sr.

Numbers: 2,262 rushing yards in 10 games, 9.1 per carry, 226 per game ... 12 receptions for 165 yards ... 28 total touchdowns.

Notable: IHSFCA Class 5A All-State selection ... SouthWest Suburban Red Offensive Player of Year ... Consistently tacks on yards after first contact.

Brennan Mulroe

Lincoln-Way West, OL, 6-2, 260, Sr.

Numbers: Zero sacks allowed all season ... Helped Warriors average 409 yards and 34.8 points per game.

Notable: Three-year starter ... Two-time All-SouthWest Suburban Red ... Coach Dave Ernst said Iowa assistant Brian Fehrentz has called him the best guard prospect in Illinois.

Logan Plantz

Providence, OL, 6-3, 295, Sr.

Numbers: Key figure in O-line that allowed 4 sacks all season ... Helped Celtics average 355 yards and 29.6 points vs. rugged schedule.

Notable: All-Catholic Blue ... Emotional leader ... Has several Division I offers including Indiana State, New Mexico, Eastern Illinois and South Dakota.

Austin Regan

Providence, K, 6-1, 175, Sr.

Numbers: Made 8-of-12 field goals, including four in 27-26 playoff loss to East St. Louis ... Converted 43-of-44 extra points, only miss on a bad snap.

Notable: Strong and accurate leg ... Put 65 percent of kickoffs in end zone to help Celtics in field-position battle.

Parrker Westphal

Bolingbrook, DB, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Numbers: 47 tackles from safety position, 35 solo, 4 for loss, 3 interceptions, 8 passes broken up, 22 punt returns for 11.6 average, 33.9-yard punting average.

Notable: SouthWest Suburban Blue Defensive Player of Year ... Two-time All-Area ... Choosing among Michigan State, Vanderbilt and Northwestern ... Rugby-style punter.

Wynston Wright

Plainfield East, P, 5-8, 180, Jr.

Numbers: Averaged area-leading 44.4 yards per punt ... Placed three punts inside the 5-yard line and four inside the 10 ... Had 72- and 63-yard punts ... Opponents averaged 1 yard per return.

Notable: Used rugby-style punt ... Inserted as punter in Week 3 and was a key in Bengals gaining good field position.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Brian Bravo, Joliet Catholic, K, 6-2, 180, Jr. - Made 54 extra points, 4-of-5 field goals and helped Hilltoppers win field-position game.

JB Butler, Joliet Catholic, OL, 6-3, 280, Sr. - First-team caliber but missed five-plus games with ankle fracture.

Nate Gunn, Minooka, RB/LB 6-2, 205, Jr. - Team MVP, All-Southwest Prairie, rushed for 860 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Dan Hermosillo, Providence, OL, 6-1, 265, Sr. - Center for offensive line that was Celtics’ strength.

Jaden Huff, Bolingbrook, RB, 5-9, 195, Sr. - Four-year starter, IHSFCA Class 8A All-State, 147 rushes for 814 yards, 7 receptions for 67, 11 total touchdowns.

Jordan Jones, Joliet Catholic, TE/WR, 6-3, 200, Sr. - All-East Suburban Catholic, 18 receptions for 377 yards on run-ortiented team, excellent blocker.

Nick Perry, Bolingbrook, OL, 5-10, 240, Sr. - Three-year starter, started on 2011 state championship team.

John Rubino, Lincoln-Way Central, OL/DL, 5-8, 225, Sr. - All-SouthWest Suburban Blue, team co-MVP.

Nick McWilliams, Wilmington, RB, 5-9, 188, Jr. - All-Intrestate Eight, team offensive MVP, 145 rushes for 1,033 yards, 7.1 average, 15 touchdowns.

Paul Stawarz, Minooka, OL, 6-5, 290, Sr. - All-SouthWest Prairie, physical with great leverage and ability to get on second-level defenders.

Bo Taylor, Seneca, QB/RB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr. - IHSFCA Class 3A All-State, 203-1837 rushing, 24 TDs, 376 passing yards for 2 TDs, 100 tackles.

Kody Voda, Plainfield South, QB, 6-3, 175, Sr. - 1,600 passing yards, about 600 rushing, accounted for 19 touchdowns, All-SouthWest Prairie, team co-offensive MVP.

Austin Winkler, Lincoln-Way East, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr. - All-SouthWest Suburban Blue, 47 catches for 650 yards, 6 touchdowns, considering Ivy League.

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Aaron Ambrose, Lockport, P/K, 6-0, 170, Sr. - Averaged 36.2 yards per punt, made 15-of-16 extra points and 2-of-3 field goals.

Andrew Banathy, Providence, LB, 6-1, 200, Sr. - Team defensive MVP with 93 tackles, 50 solo, 1 interception and 2 sacks.

Brandon Bolek, Joliet Catholic, DB, 6-0, 175, Jr. - All-East Suburban Catholic, 5 interceptions from safety slot, 29 tackles.

Tuf Borland, Bolingbrook, 6-1, 220, Soph. - Two-year starter with a high football IQ, 101 tackles, 10 for loss, 2 interceptions (1 for a touchdown vs. Lincoln-Way East).

Jeff Cesario, Providence, DL, 6-1, 265, Sr. - 55 tackles from tackle slot, 3 sacks, interception return for touchdown, offer from Minnesota State.

Clay Dargert, Peotone, LB, 6-1, 190, Sr. - 12 tackles per game, 68 solo stops and 13 tackles for loss.

Mike Gruben, Joliet Catholic, LB, 5-8, 195, Jr. - All-East Suburban Catholic, team-leading 91 tackles.

Tyler Hosman, Lincoln-Way Central, DB, 5-10, 175, Sr. - All-SouthWest Suburban Red, 49 tackles, 3 interceptions.

Austin Laurie, Morris, LB/TE, 6-1, 220, Sr. - Team MVP and All-Northern Illinois Big 12 East with 89 tackles (24 solo) and three sacks.

Nick Peters, Coal City, DL/TE, 6-7, 215, Sr. - 59 tackles with 9 sacks, 21 receptions for 303 yards.

Jackson Shanklin, Joliet Catholic, DB, 6-2, 180, Sr. - All-East Suburban Catholic, 3 interceptions from safety slot, 42 tackles.

Tyrone Suggs, Lincoln-Way East, DL, 6-2, 260, Sr. - All-SouthWest Suburban Blue tackle.

SPECIAL MENTION

Bolingbrook: OL James Jacobson, DB Cecil Nicholson, DL Eli Carbajal, LB C.J. Clark

Coal City: QB/DB Brennen Shetina, K/WR Lane Cowherd

Joliet Catholic: TE Zach Rezin, DE Xavier Hernandez, DB Danny Weis, LB Brad Krisch, LB Kevin Jensen

Joliet Central: LB Diontay Brown

Joliet West: RB Jordan Brown, WR Ronald Banner

Lemont: OL Connor Melvin, WR Jimmy Kepouros, P Joe Bailey

Lincoln-Way Central: DB Dominic Botta, LB Brad Nolan

Lincoln-Way East: DL Sean Stewart, LB Luke Epich, DB/KR Marcus Cosby

Lincoln-Way West: OL - Brian Brokop, DB Andrew Gray, DL Josh Hilt

Minooka: RB Nate Gunn, KR/WR/RB Zach Zamora

Morris: RB Jake Walker, K Jake Reed

Peotone: RB Jake Rapson, OL/DL Trevor Morevka, DL Josh Vincent

Plainfield East: RB Jake Mayon, DB Omar Salazar, DB Jordan Dobyne

Plainfield North: DB Jack O’Connor

Plainfield South: OL Richie Kelly, LB Mason Matevsevic, K Matt Imburgia

Providence: QB Justin Hunniford, DB/KR Noah Cralle

Reed-Custer: QB Mark Harper, WR/KR/DB Logan Zavala

Romeoville: WR Chuck Hunter, DL Caleb Purham

Seneca: LB Brad Wyss

Wilmington: RB/LB Austin Skoryi

HONORABLE MENTION

Bolingbrook: QB Quincy Woods, RB Mike Valentine, DL Micah Dew-Treadway, DL Max Pleasant, DL T.J. Lee, DL Max Pleasant

Coal City: OL/DL Matt Long, LB Parker Czaja

Dwight: LB/OL Aaron Wyllie

Joliet Catholic: RB Nick Borgra, OL Tyler Witt, OL Nick Chavez, DB Brendan O’Brien

Joliet Central: RB Sylvester Bellamy

Lemont: DL Andrew Miller, LB Drew Hayes, DB Anthony Berta

Lincoln-Way Central: WR Erik Hark

Lincoln-Way East: QB/RB Jordan Wirtz, RB Brian Casey, OL Tim Vyhnanek, DL Tyrone Suggs, LB Tony Emge, K Anthony Sciarini

Lincoln-Way West: QB Justin Keuch, WR Jake Robbins, LB Zach Speaker

Lockport: RB/LB Tyler Johnson, DL Justin Krzeczkowski

Minooka: QB Jake Czerniakowski, DL Mark Geers, Minooka

Morris: LO/DL T.J. Layne

Peotone: LB Isaac Battiato

Plainfield Central: OL Zach Zolnierowicz, OL Jordan Middleton, OL Greg Cybulski

Plainfield East: QB Cole Kotopka, OL Tim O’Sullivan, DL Awais Arain

Plainfield North: OL/DL Brian Smith, OL Jack Kramer, OL Cody Conway

Plainfield South: LB Danny Saracco

Providence: WR Luc Quaranta, TE Austin Garwood, WR/TE Nate Vejvoda

Reed-Custer: OL/DL Steve Podkulski, WR Mason Dransfeldt

Romeoville: QB Kelvin Jones, RB Gil Whitaker, OL Will Craig

Wilmington: RB/DB Alex Zlomie, TE/LB Joe Mann, OL Dexter Fierro