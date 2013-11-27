Women’s College Basketball: St. Francis falls 97-89 to Olivet

Years ago, University of St. Francis offered an intramural basketball league with a 10-second shot clock.

That sort of pace was what fans witnessed Tuesday as the USF women dropped a 97-89 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference decision to Olivet at the Patrick J. Sullivan Recreation Center.

Olivet, under coach Lauren Stamatis, began substituting a minute into the game — usually five at a time — and never stopped.

Saints coach Sam Quigley attempted to give the Tigers (4-5, 1-1) a healthy dose of their own medicine, employing mass substitutions as well. It almost worked as USF (3-6, 1-1) led much of the way.

However, Olivet went on a run late in the first half to get to within 47-44 at the much-needed intermission, and the Tigers pulled away after a Katie Gonnering free throw made it 88-87 with 1:19 left.

“We substituted the way we did because they make you play fast,” Quigley said. “You have to sprint back on defense against them. On the other end, they always throw two people at the ball. At that point, you have to take what they give you.”

Facing Olivet indeed is unique. Even spectators come away exhausted.

“You won’t see us have 22 assists or 42 turnovers in any other game,” Quigley said.

USF shot .481 from the floor to Olivet’s .333. The Tigers were 7-of-40 from 3-point range. Both teams grabbed 58 rebounds. Shades of Loyola Marymount games back in the Paul Westhead days.

Among all those numbers, Gonnering finished with game highs of 32 points and 24 rebounds.

Part of the reason Quigley decided to more or less match Olivet’s substitution pattern was the 5-foot-10 Gonnering was not supposed to play.

“Katie has a high ankle sprain,” Quigley said. “She was in a boot Sunday and didn’t practice Monday. We were preparing to go without her. But today she felt better and wanted to do it.

“She’s the type who could have a broken leg and it wouldn’t matter. She would be out there.”

Alexis Brown scored 13 points, Paige Stankus 12 and Kaitlyn Ray 11 for USF. Angelica Osusky, who had five assists, fouled out with 6:11 left and Khadija Cooley injured an ankle in the second half, which hampered the Saints’ ballhandling down the stretch.