College Basketball: St. Francis drops 78-70 overtime decision to Olivet

Neither team led by more than five points in the first 40 minutes.

Overtime.

University of St. Francis first-year coach Ryan Marks received his baptism into the USF-Olivet Nazarene rivalry Tuesday night, and everything was beautiful except the final score.

Before a large crowd at the Patrick J. Sullivan Recreation Center, Olivet outscored the Saints 14-6 in overtime to escape with a 78-70 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory.

St. Francis (2-5, 1-1) is playing without 6-foot-8 Jens Kennedy (broken left thumb) and 6-7 Logan Timmons (heel). Both may be back sometime in December. Standout guard Chris Miller played in his second game after sitting the first five for disciplinary reasons.

“The engine is running, just not on all cylinders,” Marks said. “We’re seeing some flickers where we can go eventually. We can be even more assertive on the defensive end when we get Jens and Logan back.

“Our post guys did not get in foul trouble tonight, but we’re thin there. Some of those inside baskets Olivet got were good plays on their part, but some of it may have been us getting tentative to stay out of foul trouble.”

USF had a 54-50 lead with less than eight minutes left, but Olivet (2-7, 1-0) went on a 14-5 run to lead 64-59 at the 2:14 mark.

The Saints turned up the defensive pressure, causing three straight turnovers, and battled back into a 64-64 tie on Andrew Lerg’s three-pointer and Miller’s steal and layup with 38 seconds left.

“I was certainly pleased with how we played down the stretch,” Marks said. “Defensively, we have made some good strides the last couple weeks. That was a sore spot early on, when we played four games in eight days.”

More thrills were in store after USF drew even, but neither side could score until overtime.

“Coaching against a legend like (Olivet’s) Ralph Hodge is special,” Marks said. “I’m humbled to be on the opposite bench, and to be able to learn more of the history of this rivalry.”

Miller led St. Francis with 17 points and Lerg added 11. Aaron Larson scored 19 and Reid Farchmin and Zach Wagner 15 each as Olivet’s front line did the damage.

The Saints should be better fortified inside when the teams meet again Feb. 6. But as Marks warned, “Olivet will be better then.”

The Tigers ended a seven-game losing streak, yet that is deceiving.

They lost by seven at NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois, by four at Georgetown (Ky., the top-ranked NAIA Division I team in the nation), have played four nationally ranked teams and lost to an NCAA Division II foe.