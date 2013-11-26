Boys Basketball: Dyson sparks Joliet Central past Minooka 64-46

Antonio Dyson has done some traveling.

Now the 6-foot-4 senior is home and eager to make a good Joliet Central basketball team even better.

Dyson scored nine points, including the season’s first dunk, grabbed rebounds and was a defensive presence Monday evening as the Steelmen rolled over Minooka 64-46 in the opening game of the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic at University of St. Francis.

“It’s exciting to be back playing with these guys,” said Dyson, who was at Central as a freshman, moved to Lockport and then to Kentucky before returning for his senior year.

“Antonio is going to help me and our team out a lot,” Central senior Jonah Coble said.

“Antonio is long and athletic,” Steelmen coach Jeff Corcoran said. “He brings a lot of the tools we lacked, you might say the things we expect Jaylen McGee to be.”

McGee will be sidelined until at least sometime in December with a heart issue.

Central led 21-13 at halftime, limiting Minooka to 3-for-16 shooting to that point, including 0-for-8 from three-point range, and forcing 12 turnovers.

The offenses picked up in the second half, but as Minooka coach Scott Tanaka noted, “That’s what happens when a game gets out of hand.

“We didn’t do things better the second half,” he said. “We’re inexperienced and we weren’t ready to play. I take total blame for that.”

Coble, after sitting much of the first half for Central, scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and Jailen Jones chipped in 13. Cody Bresnahan, Joe Butler and Jake Smith scored nine each for Minooka. Butler grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, but Central owned the boards 40-24.

“There’s a new rule that you can’t touch guys or you get called for a foul,” Coble said of his first-half bench time. “We have to adjust to it. We will. It’s good to get this first one out of the way.”

The negative for Central was foul shooting. The Steelmen finished 10-of-24 to Minooka’s 12-of-15.

“Even in the first half, our free-throw percentage changed the flow,” Corcoran said. “We make our free throws and our lead would have been into double digits at halftime.”