Goss: Joliet Township Alumni Basketball Game was a blast

Shoot.

The word was in Mike O’Connell’s mind following last Friday night’s Joliet Township Alumni Basketball Game at Central.

O’Connell coached the 1993-94 and 1994-95 JT teams to a 59-5 record and two appearances at the state finals. The first went to Champaign 30-0 and lost to Carbondale 92-80 in the quarterfinals. The second finished fourth after narrowly missing an upset of eventual champion Peoria Manual in a 62-60 semifinal loss.

Bob Koskosky, an O’Connell assistant back then, was head coach in 2000-01 and 2001-02, when O’Connell returned to the bench as an assistant. The teams from the early 2000s finished the regular season ranked No. 3 and No. 1, respectively, by the Associated Press. The first lost in the sectional final, the second in the supersectional.

Players from those two eras returned and showed they still have game. The Gold (the younger guys) won 63-42 in a game of two 15-minutes halves with running clock.

“Seeing this game, I am thinking how fortunate I was to coach in an era when guys could shoot the basketball,” said O’Connell, who recruited and coached the Blue team (the older guys). “One group, especially, shot really well from outside.

“That’s the thing about kids today. They can’t shoot. They don’t work on it.”

The Blue’s Mike Mines has not lost his touch, and Orlando, Fla. resident Clarence “Chip” Bates still is a monster inside. But their team was hampered because big guns such as Gary Bell, Ty Calderwood, John Ford and Joel House were not able to make it back from out of state.

“The guys who played 20 years ago, they still can play,” O’Connell marveled. “But the most fun part for me was collecting information on what they’re doing now. We always hoped that through basketball we steered them toward college and a good life. It’s gratifying to think maybe we helped.”

The Gold was missing stars of yesteryear Roger Powell Jr. and Kellen Easley but had firepower in Jabari Saunders, Rob Koskosky, DeMario Edwards, Jeremy Kreiger, Zach Smith and LeAaron Pierce, among others.

“I knew we were in trouble when I saw the guys they brought out,” Mines said.

“It was like these guys didn’t miss a beat,” said Bob Koskosky, who returned from Naples, Fla., where he lives, to coach the Gold. “The shooting was phenomenal. Of course, that may be because there was no pressure from the coach telling them not to shoot. They still remembered things, communicated, ran screens they learned in high school.”

Joliet Central coach Jeff Corcoran, who recruited players for the Gold, matched his varsity Steelmen against the Central sophomores, coached by Britt Charley, in the preliminary game. The sophomores led midway through the second half before the varsity rallied to win 42-35.

The outcome was more indicatiive of how good the sophomores could be than an indictment of the varsity, which tips off the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic at 5 p.m. Monday against Minooka at the University of St. Francis’ Patrick J. Sullivan Recreation Center.

“Minooka runs their pattern offense and goes into the flex,” Corcoran noted. “They’re difficult to play. I’m looking forward to it. It will be interesting to see how we do.

“As for our game against the sophomores, I don’t mind playing second fiddle on a night like this. Our kids can see what these guys from the past accomplished. It’s hanging from the rafters and on the walls.”

“We haven’t had a setting where we could get everybody back together like this,” said Saunders, who played professionally overseas for three years after a sterling career at St. Xavier and climaxed the night with a much-appreciated dunk. “We did some trash talking. Our team didn’t want to be in the paper losing to these older guys, that’s for sure.”

Saunders, who works for Nike, noted the turnout, which Corcoran estimated at about 500.

“People here like high school basketball,” he said. “I’d love to see Central and West get back to playing high-caliber basketball, where they can compete for state championships again.”