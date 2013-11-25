Boys Basketball: Bolingbrook starts season as Herald-News No. 1

Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost doesn’t discuss the positives without the asterisk.

“The bottom line is we haven’t won anything yet,” he said. “This team obviously has talent. We have a chance. It’s a matter of playing together and playing unselfish basketball.

“If the focus is on the team, we’ll be fine. If the focus is on individuals or selfish goals, there will be issues.”

Regardless, in assessing boys basketball teams in the Joliet area, it’s difficult to look beyond what Bolingbrook, which was 20-7 last season, brings to the floor. The Raiders are the Herald-News’ preseason No. 1 team.

Bolingbrook’s success begins with touted junior guard Prentiss Nixon, who takes over the point after spending most of last season at an off guard.

Guard Gage Davis and 6-foot-6 post monster Kenny Williams signed at the recent National Letter of Intent day, Davis with Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne and Williams with Northern Michigan. Both are improved. But the biggest improvement comes from 6-8, 260-pound junior Julian Torres, who shot up the recruiting charts in the summer.

Add Joshua Dillingham, a 6-3 senior who was the sixth man last year and is tenacious on the boards, and lanky 6-6 Shakur Triplett, who creates havoc on the defensive end, and the Raiders may be able to replace the 16.5 points and 11 rebounds of Ben Moore, whose college career at Southern Methodist is off to a good start.

Senior C.J. Redmond, sophomore Devon Sams and junior Brodrick Thomas add support in the backcourt. Brost said Sams is among the top sophomores in the state. Thomas is the brother of Brittney Thomas, whom Bolingbrook girls basketball fans remember well.

“Those are the main suspects,” Brost said.

If there is an early downside, it’s that Williams, whose weight is 259 after reaching 276 last season, will miss the loaded Decatur Thanksgiving Tournament. He’s recovering from a torn meniscus and hopes to be back when the Raiders open SouthWest Suburban Blue play Dec. 6 against a quality opponent, No. 2 Joliet Central.

“I’m more explosive now and can stay in the game longer,” said Williams, who has a soft touch around the basket. “I don’t feel I had too much weight last year, but I got a little tired. Now I’m quicker and don’t get as tired.”

Williams’ feeling is the Raiders will be “really good.”

“Julian in the middle is big,” he said. “He and Gage have made big improvements from last year. And, we still have Prentiss.”

“With our talent, we just have to stick to the game plan,” Davis said. “I probably got more involved offensively in the summer. Coach put me in the right spots to score. But I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do. I feel I have become more of a facilitator offensively and contribute more off the dribble.”

Nixon says his ballhandling is much better as well. Always a dead-eye shooter, he has more than a dozen Division I offers, among them St. Louis, Colorado State, SMU, Drake, Northern Iowa, UIC and Bradley.

“I just want to be a leader and have an all-around game,” he said. “Over the last year I worked on my ballhandling more. When I go to the next level, it will be as a point guard.”

The key for the Raiders, Nixon said, will be execution on both ends of the floor.

“At the end of the day, it’s really more about what happens on the defensive end,” he said.

“In some aspects, I think we are better than last year even without Ben. Julian doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience, but the way he’s playing, he will be a big addition for us.”

Brost said offense will not be an issue, even without Moore.

“Ben’s gone, but most of our scoring is back,” he said. “And Gage and Shakur are much better offensively. K.W. and Julian are better, too.

“We have a lot of pieces to the puzzle. It remains to be seen how we put the pieces together. We want to take the next step. I’m not talking wins, just getting better.”

The victories should come.