Goss: Frank Thomas’ story has parallel in Joliet lore

The coaching legend of Gordie Gillespie was fueled in no small part by Joliet Catholic’s four straight state football championships from 1975 through ’78.

During that era, the Hilltoppers boasted a gifted athlete who badly wanted to wear the helmet and pads.

The story has been recalled often. Gillespie said “no football” to Bill Gullickson. He had a major league pitching arm and the coach refused to allow football to get in the way. Gullickson went on to a 14-year big-league career, interrupted by two years playing in Japan, and finished 162-136 with a 3.93 ERA.

Former White Sox great Frank Thomas was the featured speaker at Monday’s University of St. Francis Brown & Gold Night. He told his story, which was so reminiscent of Gullickson’s.

Thomas was at Auburn in the late 1980s on a football scholarship — he was a 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end — but also played baseball. In the Southeastern Conference, football was all that mattered in those days. Pat Dye was the Auburn coach.

“One day Pat Dye watched me take batting practice for 10 minutes,” Thomas said. “And he said, ‘You’re playing baseball. If you play in the NFL, your career will last maybe three years. If you play baseball, we’ll see you playing for 15 to 20 years.’ ”

As Gillespie influenced Gullickson’s career, so did Dye influence Thomas’. In January, the “Big Hurt” could become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Thomas said he was “a little hesitant, a little neverous” about speaking at St. Francis. “This is my first time to speak before a large group in this type of setting,” he said.

No need to worry. He was captivating.

He recalled his humble upbringing in Columbus, Ga., and the values his parents instilled in him.

“I came from a poor environment and my parents pushed me to be something special,” he said.

He believed he already was after a stellar high school baseball career, but was snubbed.

“Why Frank Thomas was not drafted out of high school is one of the great unknowns,” he said. “I was devastated. “Word got out that I was a football player playing baseball. My dad told me, ‘Take what the Lord has given you and go with it.’ ”

Thomas accepted a football scholarship to Auburn and continued to play baseball — shades of Bo Jackson, who also starred there in both sports. The Sox eventually drafted Thomas with the seventh overall selection in 1989.

“Bo Jackson showed you can play two sports at one time,” Thomas said. “I idolized Bo. I went to Auburn games when I was younger just to see him. He was 6-2, 230 and ran a 4.1 40. If he had left football alone, he would have had 25 years in the majors.”

Even though he was on a football scholarship, Thomas wasn’t sure the gridiron was for him.

“The first day we were in pads, I never heard pads crackle like that,” he said. “The year I left Auburn, we had three of the top 10 picks in the draft.

“Remember (defensive end) Aundray Bruce? He was the No. 1 overall pick. I was his freshman. I had to block him every day at practice. He was nasty, but he made me tough as nails when I needed to be. He helped me mold my life.”

When baseball season rolled around the following spring, Thomas smiled at the difference.

“I saw all those regular-size guys out there at practice, and I thought, ‘This is going to be easy.’ ”

He made it look that way through a major league career in which he hit .301 with 521 home runs. He won two American League MVP awards and was a five-time All-Star. He accomplished all that while the steroids era, in his opinion, cheated him from further honors. For example, Jason Giambi edged Thomas for MVP in 2000.

The Brown & Gold faithful is rooting for Thomas to get his due come January.