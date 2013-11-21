Goss: Former Joliet-area standouts off to flying starts early in college basketball season

A few Thanksgivings ago, area boys basketball fans were in Seventh Heaven: attend the season-opening WJOL Classic at University of St. Francis and enjoy watching Karrington Ward (Lockport) and Derrick Marks (Plainfield Central) do their thing.

The two finished their senior season as Herald-News co-Players of the Year. They since have prospered — and in fact are major contributors for their NCAA Division I schools.

As we await the opening of the boys high school basketball season, with the WJOL and Joliet West tournaments two major local events, let’s take a look at some stars of yesteryear.

The 6-foot-7 Ward played one season at Kankakee Community College, one at Moraine Valley and earned first-team All-America recognition each season. He was ready for the big time, all right.

In his first four games at Eastern Michigan (4-0), he is averaging 20.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 25.8 minutes. He is shooting .647 from the floor, is 7-of-10 on three-pointers and 29-of-37 (.784) from the free throw line.

Marks, a 6-3 junior guard at Boise State (3-0), was All-Mountain West honorable mention as a freshman and second team as a sophomore. He is shooting .500 from the field and averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.0 assists in 25.0 minutes.

And how about Ben Moore (Bolingbrook)? The 6-8 freshman has made a splash playing for Larry Brown at SMU (2-1). Moore was named American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week after scoring 13 points and pulling down nine rebounds, to go with three assists and two blocks in 19 minutes during a win over Rhode Island.

That was then. This week against Arkansas, a game SMU lost 89-78, Moore hit 8-of-10 shots and scored 19 points in 19 minutes. In three games he was averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and made 15-of-20 shots.

Ward’s former Lockport teammate, 6-8 junior Richaun Holmes, is at Bowling Green (2-1). He was an NJCAA Division II All-American in his one season at Moraine Valley and is in his second year at Bowling Green. Early on, he was averaging 11.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting .692 from the floor.

Brian Bennett (Plainfield East) is at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo (0-2). The 6-9 sophomore forward is averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.0 minutes.

Remy Roberts-Burnett (Joliet West), a 6-foot junior guard at Western Illinois (0-3), played in two of the Leathernecks’ first three games and averaged 24.0 minutes, 6.0 points and 2.0 assists.

LaTree Russell (Bolingbrook), a 6-6 junior forward at Norfolk State (3-2), is averaging 6.0 minutes and 3.0 points. Arthur Gage (Plainfield Central), a 6-10 junior center, is on the roster at Chicago State (2-3).

On the Division II level, freshman guard Jalen Heath (Joliet Central) at Concordia College (N.Y.), sophomore guard Deontre Brown (Plainfield East) at West Georgia and freshman guard Kevin Kozan (Providence) at Henderson State in Arkansas all are playing well.

Heath has started three games and played in all five for Concordia (0-5), averaging 24.2 minutes, 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He’s shooting .432 from the floor and .316 from three-point range.

Brown is averaging 14.3 minutes, 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds for West Georgia (4-0).

Kozan has started three games and played in all four for Henderson State (3-1), averaging 25 minutes, 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He is shooting .485, including 9-of-18 from three-point range.

Landon Gamble (Lockport) has led North Central (1-1) in scoring the last three years and was named a Division III first-team Preseason All-American. He is averaging 8.5 points early on.

Guard Kyle Ward (Lockport) and 6-9 forward Marlon Johnson (Joliet West) are junior college sophomores who could move on. Ward is averaging 24 points and has a good stats line across the board at Moraine Valley (0-3). Johnson is averaging 20.2 minutes, 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks for NJCAA Division I Tallahassee (5-1).