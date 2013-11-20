Football: String of heartbreaks continues for Joliet Catholic

Joliet Catholic has been the leader in state championships since Gordie Gillespie’s teams of the 1970s won four straight.

When some competitors began closing the gap, the Hilltoppers of later vintage took care of business under coach Dan Sharp. Between 1999 and 2004, they won five titles in six years.

Since then, however, there was a championship in 2007, bringing the total to 13, along with a series of difficult pills to swallow.

“The last several years have been tough,” Sharp said. “Every one of the losses that knocked us out has been heart-wrenching.”

Joliet Catholic beat Lemont 49-7 for the 2007 title. Otherwise, there was a 28-21 loss to Morris in the 2005 quarterfinals, a 21-18 opening-round loss to Morris in 2006, a 24-21 overtime loss to Providence in the 2008 second round, a 29-28 loss to Montini in the 2009 state final, a 17-14 loss to Peoria Richwoods in the 2010 quarterfinals, a 70-45 loss to Montini in the 2011 title game, a 40-37 semifinal loss to Montini in 2012 and a 22-21 loss to Montini in Saturday’s quarterfinal.

The Hilltoppers had to battle through a rash of midseason injuries and suffered another one in the second offensive series against Montini, when wingback Nick Borgra went out with a shoulder injury. He is being examined this week to see if there is a fracture.

“That injury was huge because of everything Nick does for us,” Sharp said. “That’s why Mike (Ivlow) carried as much as he did (36, for 245 yards). He just kept banging away against a big and very good defense. He left it all on the field.”

Ironically, both of Joliet Catholic losses this season were by the same 22-21 score, the other being to St. Patrick in Week 6, and both came compliments of a 2-point conversion.

Was it good?

They say you see something new every game.

On the final play of the first half of Saturday’s Class 7A game at Edwardsville, Trentan Daley kicked a 36-yard field goal with the wind at his back to stretch the Tigers’ lead over Lincoln-Way East to 13-0.

Daley’s kick banged off the right upright and dropped in front of the crossbar. The evidence came from the end zone being painted black. Multiple observers said the ball fell onto the black. Yet the officials under the goal post, the only votes that count, ruled the kick good.

The play had no bearing on the outcome since Edwardsville erased a 14-13 deficit when it drove to the winning touchdown in the closing moments of a 21-14 victory. But that’s one you won’t see every day.

Player of the Week

Austin Regan, of Providence, is the Herald-News Football Player of the Week.

Regan kicked field goals of 29, 35, 31 and 23 yards in the Celtics’ 27-26 loss to East St. Louis in the Class 6A quarterfinals. His fourth field goal provided a 26-19 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Flyers scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion with a minute left to win it.