Goss: A chance to relive two golden eras of Joliet Township hoops

Those wonderful memories.

For a couple of two-year stretches in the era of the combined sports program, Joliet Township basketball, under coach Mike O’Connell, took a back seat to nobody.

The first two seasons after Central and West combined — 1993-94 and 1994-95 — the Steelmen boasted All-Stater Gary Bell and plenty more. They finished 30-1 in the first of those two seasons, falling to hot-shooting Carbondale 92-80 in the state quarterfinals.

The following season, they finished fourth after dropping a heartbreaking 62-60 semifinal decision to Peoria Manual, which would beat Thornton 65-53 for the title. Long-range marksman Mike Mines, who caught fire in Joliet’s 69-59 loss to Rock Island in the third-place game, launched a three-point shot from the corner that rolled across the rim as time expired. Had it fallen, the Steelmen, who finished 29-4, would have beaten Manual and perhaps been state champions.

Joliet Township, incidentally, was ranked No. 2 in the final 1994 Associated Press regular-season poll and No. 3 in the 1995 final poll.

If that was the golden era for Joliet’s combined teams, what occurred in the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons was not far behind. Bob Koskosky, an O’Connell assistant in the mid-’90s, was coach of Joliet teams AP ranked No. 3 and No. 1, respectively, in its final regular-season polls.

The first of those seasons, the Steelmen finished 25-5 behind All-Stater Roger Powell Jr. It ended in a 40-32 loss to Lincoln-Way in the sectional final.

In 2001-02, the Steelmen were led by Kellen Easley, a slender 6-foot-7 defensive whiz, and lightning-quick point guard Brandon Dillard. That dream ended in a 46-45 loss to Thornwood in the Chicago Supersectional.

O’Connell thought about this season being the 20th anniversary of the team that arrived in Champaign 30-0. He thought about four JT teams with a combined 111-12 record, and he said, let’s do it!

The Joliet Township Alumni Game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff Friday at Central. Members of the two teams from the mid-’90s will battle members of the teams from the early 2000s, with former Steelmen coaches Mike Lutz and John Elder officiating. Joliet fans of all ages will want to be there.

After that game, about 7:30 p.m. (depending on how long the older guys last), the current Central varsity, guided by coach Jeff Corcoran, will scrimmage. The Steelmen, who open Monday in the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic, could be one of the area’s best this season.

O’Connell is recruiting the mid-’90s team members for the alumni game and Corcoran is doing the same for the early 2000s teams. Koskosky is living in Florida but is expected back.

Some names from the mid-’90s are Bell, Clarence “Chip” Bates, Ty Calderwood, William Hosey, Joel House, Marc Howard, Mike Mines, Rory O’Connell, Oku Satcher, Quentin Townsend, Eric Breuer, Dwayne Edmon, Adrice Edwards, John Ford, Paul Forsythe, Steve Imig, Joel House, Blowery Moody, Eric Patnoudes, Paul Purcell, Kevin Raub and Erik Walton.

Mike O’Connell said they aren’t all coming back, but many are. He put together a “Where Are They Now?” that will be interesting to review that night.

O’Connell especially is proud of how many of his players from those teams went into education and coaching. He’s arranged a postgame reception at Chicago Street Pub so everyone can catch up.

Continuing the stroll down memory lane, the teams from the early 2000s included Powell, Easley, Dillard, Brandon Banks, Jeremy Cartwright, Terrance Chapman, Joe Cockream, DeMario Edwards, Jeremy Fears, Eric Foster, Brian House, Rocky Koehler, Rob Koskosky, Jabari Saunders, Brandon Shoemaker, Zach Smith, Brian Stewart and Devin Thompson. A few underclassmen from those years also may suit up.

The Joliet Township Alumni Game ... marvelous idea, coach O’Connell.