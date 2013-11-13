Football: Lincoln-Way West gets second chance vs. Sycamore

How good is Lincoln-Way West, anyway?

The Herald-News has had the Warriors in the top five of the area rankings all season, but not above fourth. Those spots have been owned by Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way East and Joliet Catholic, in whichever order. Three excellent teams, for sure, but West has proved it belongs in the team picture with the area’s best.

The Warriors travel to Sycamore for a 1 p.m. Saturday Class 5A quarterfinal. The Spartans (11-0) handed West (10-1) a 34-21 setback in Week 1, the second straight year they’ve beaten the Warriors. Beating a good team twice in the same season, however, can be a difficult proposition so this is a scary match-up from either team’s perspective.

West faced a previously unbeaten opponent in Round 2 in Glenbard South and rushed for 444 yards en route to a 46-0 victory, with Javier Montalvo collecting 315 on 19 carries. The defense, led by linebackers Zach Speaker, Trey Tellez and Nick Watson, along with cornerback Pete King’s two interceptions, was superb. Speaker, Keegan McShane and Tellez, a freshman, had sacks.

Numbers dwindling

For conferences that include area schools, not all that many teams are alive in the playoffs as the quarterfinals arrive.

The Catholic League Blue has three playoff teams remaining (Providence, Loyola and Mount Carmel). No shock there. The East Suburban Catholic (Joliet Catholic and Marist) and SouthWest Suburban Red (Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way North) each has two. The SouthWest Suburban Blue (Lincoln-Way East), Southwest Prairie (Oswego) and Interstate Eight Small (Seneca) have one left.

The Interstate Eight Large and South Suburban Blue are out.

Familiar foes

When Lincoln-Way East (9-2) visits Edwardsville (11-0) for a 3 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal in Class 7A, it will mark the fourth straight year the teams have met. East won 37-14 in the 2010 season opener at Illinois State University, 45-14 in the 2011 opener at ISU and 40-14 last year in Round 2 of the playoffs.

However, Edwardsville has its best team in recent years. The Tigers are averaging 43.6 points and allowing 9.4. Their only close call was a 29-28 win over East St. Louis in Week 3.

Player of the Week

Mike Ivlow, of Joliet Catholic, is the Herald-News football Player of the Week.

The senior wingback rushed nine times for 219 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, when Joliet Catholic took a commanding 28-0 lead against Kaneland. He finished with 220 yards. The touchdowns covered 67, 80, 24 and 16 yards.